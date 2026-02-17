Senator Jon Ossoff’s Anti-Trump Speech Goes Viral, Ignites 2028 Democratic ‘Front-Runner’ Speculations

On Sunday, February 15, Democratic Senator from Georgia Jon Ossoff launched a scathing attack against Donald Trump and his allies. Speaking from the pulpit at Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church in Atlanta, he described Trump as a “spiritually broken president.”

Following his speech, many have predicted that he might be the “front runner” for the Democrats in 2028.

Ossoff’s speech quickly went viral on social media. One of the videos that gained the most attention was about Trump’s 2020 presidential election voter fraud claims, which have been debunked.

During Big Bethel’s annual Social Justice Sunday service, Ossoff, 39, said, “Our nation is afflicted and in crisis. Americans losing insurance in the middle of chemo, hospitals closing down services to fund tax cuts for the very wealthiest people.”

Ossoff also slammed the Trump administration for deploying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents across the nation and called out actions of federal officers. “Masked federal agents profiling, brutalizing and killing American citizens. And maybe, amidst all the cruelty and the chaos, you start to feel a little doubt. And you start to wonder whether our republic can survive it,” he said.

Ossoff added, “A government transformed into a tool of one man’s vengeance and enrichment. A spiritually broken president who digs the moral pit deeper and deeper. But, Pastor, Proverbs say, whoever digs a pit—whoever digs a pit will fall into it. And scripture’s full of kings brought low by their own arrogance. Ahab surrounded himself with 400 yes-men, false prophets paid to affirm the king’s delusions. And those delusions led him to his defeat.”

“And among today’s false prophets are the election deniers who indulge this president’s obsession with overturning the 2020 election. Now hear me when I say this: they tell a lie so absurd and therefore so debasing to tell that the act of telling it proves the teller’s total and humiliating submission,” said the Democrat.

His explosive speech quickly went viral, with Zeteo journalist Mehdi Hasan writing, “The moment he wins in November he becomes a front runner for 2028.” Substack writer Sam Deutsch made a similar prediction. “He’s going to win reelection in Georgia by 5+ points in the fall and then he’s going to very quickly become the presidential frontrunner,” Deutsch wrote.

Democrats are having a field day following Ossoff’s speech. On X, supporters came out to praise him. “Jon Ossoff just delivered a more presidential speech than Donald Trump ever could. This is amazing,” wrote an account named Democratic Wins Media.

“He doesn’t shoot from the hip like so many other politicians but when he does speak it’s always worth listening,” wrote another X user. “I’m sold. Jon Ossoff should run for president. He’s handsome, has a great message. I think he would win a general in a romp,” added another.