Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana issued a heartfelt apology during a CNN interview after reports surfaced that the Iranian school strike during the opening stages of the Iran conflict may have destroyed a girls’ school, killing more than 170 people.

John Kennedy addressed the Iranian school tragedy directly during his appearance on CNN, saying the deaths of the students were devastating and that acknowledging the loss of innocent life was the right thing to do.

“I think that it was a terrible, terrible mistake,” Kennedy said during the interview when asked about the strike. The Louisiana senator emphasized that the United States would never intentionally target civilians and said he believed American service members acted with honor. “I can assure you it wasn’t intentional,” Kennedy said. “That’s the sort of thing Russia does. We don’t do that.”

President Trump Responds to Report Claiming US is Responsible For Missile Strike on Iranian Elementary School (VIDEO) https://t.co/H1O2cHmkpH — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) March 11, 2026

The Iranian school strike reportedly hit the Shajareye Tayyebeh girls’ school in the southern Iranian city of Minab during the early days of the conflict. According to reports, approximately 175 people were killed when the building collapsed, with many of the victims believed to be students and teachers.

Initial investigations indicated the school may have been struck during a military operation targeting nearby Iranian facilities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. A Pentagon assessment later reviewed the incident as part of a broader investigation into the strike.

Video footage began to circulate online Sunday showing what appears to be a U.S. Tomahawk missile striking in the vicinity of an Iranian elementary school. Prof. Hany Farid reviewed the footage and found no evidence of manipulation. @wapo https://t.co/N1j6GYOl56 pic.twitter.com/Hr0ai4D1YD — Berkeley School of Information (@BerkeleyISchool) March 11, 2026

Despite the Iranian school strike tragedy, U.S. officials have stressed that the target of the operation was believed to be a nearby military installation connected to Iran’s armed forces. Kennedy acknowledged the heartbreaking loss of life during his CNN appearance but made clear he did not believe American forces deliberately targeted children.

“I don’t think our men and women who are fighting for us did it intentionally,” he said. The senator said he believed the appropriate response when tragedy strikes during war is honesty. “And when you make a mistake, you ought to admit it,” Kennedy said during the interview.

Senator John Kennedy added that he hoped ongoing investigations would clarify what exactly happened during the strike. “The investigation may prove me wrong — I hope so,” he said.

But even as the inquiry continues, Kennedy said the human cost of the incident cannot be ignored. “The kids are still dead,” Kennedy said. “But I think it was a horrible, horrible mistake.” The senator also expressed sympathy for the victims and their families. “I wish it hadn’t happened. I’m sorry it happened,” Kennedy said on CNN.

President Donald Trump has also addressed the reports surrounding the strike, noting that the situation remains under investigation and that responsibility for the missile may not yet be fully determined. Trump pointed out that the Tomahawk missile seen in videos of the strike is used by multiple countries and is not exclusive to the United States.

“The Tomahawk, which is one of the most powerful weapons around, is sold and used by other countries,” Trump said while discussing the incident. Trump emphasized that officials are still reviewing evidence related to the strike. “I haven’t seen it,” Trump said, adding that military officials would determine the facts once the investigation is complete.

According to reports about the Iranian school examining the blast site, the girls’ school was located close to a complex believed to house Iranian military facilities tied to the Revolutionary Guard.

Investigators believe the Iranian school missile strike may have been aimed at that nearby target, though the full details remain under review. Emergency responders reportedly rushed to the scene of the Iranian school following the explosion, searching through rubble as families gathered nearby. The tragedy has become one of the deadliest civilian incidents reported since the start of the current conflict involving Iran.

Senator Kennedy said the loss of innocent lives in the Iranian school bombing underscores the devastating consequences that can occur during wartime operations, even when military forces attempt to strike legitimate targets.

Still, the Louisiana senator stressed that the United States military operates under strict rules designed to avoid civilian casualties. “I’ll never believe that our people would intentionally target children,” Kennedy said.

The investigation into the accidental Iranian school strike is continuing as officials work to determine exactly what occurred during the operation.