Sen. Josh Hawley Wants to Block ‘Biden Voters’ From Getting $2,400 Trump Tariff Rebate Checks

Senator Josh Hawley is stirring controversy with a new proposal that would give Americans rebate checks funded by President Donald Trump’s tariffs, but only to what he calls “Trump blue-collar voters.”

In an interview with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on the War Room podcast, the Missouri Republican explained his vision for the plan, making it clear he doesn’t want just anyone getting the money.

“Well, you wouldn’t give it to everybody, you’d give it to the working people,” Hawley said. “You’d give it to our people.” He added, “The rich people don’t need it, what I mean by that is all those Democrat donors of Wall Street, all these hedge fund guys, who all hate the tariffs, by the way.”

Sen. Josh Hawley rebate checks: “This is not going to the Biden voters. This is going to Trump blue collar voters.”🤔 They are not hiding it anymore pic.twitter.com/QaovdvjiKZ — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) July 29, 2025

Hawley introduced the American Worker Rebate Act of 2025 on July 28. The bill would provide $600 per adult and per dependent child, funded by revenues from tariffs. That means a family of four could receive up to $2,400. The payments would be structured as refundable tax credits and phased out for individuals making over $75,000 or couples earning more than $150,000 a year. If tariff revenues exceed expectations, the rebates could go even higher.

The proposal is being framed as a way to share the benefits of Trump-era tariffs directly with working-class families. But it’s Hawley’s remarks suggesting that Democrats or Biden voters should be excluded that are drawing the most attention.

Hawley, a longtime advocate of economic nationalism, has repeatedly defended tariffs as a tool to protect American jobs and industry. His new rebate plan is part of a broader push among Trump-aligned Republicans to turn those tariffs into direct financial support for their base.

While the legislation itself uses income limits, not voter records, to determine eligibility, Hawley’s public comments have raised serious concerns. The idea of using taxpayer money to reward one political group over another has sparked a wave of backlash on social media and among ethics watchdogs.

Democrats are expected to oppose the bill, especially given Hawley’s partisan framing. And even within the GOP, most lawmakers will likely distance themselves from his rhetoric. Still, the proposal reflects a growing trend in American politics where economic policy is increasingly tied to political identity.

If passed, the checks could bring welcome relief to families hit by inflation and rising costs. But whether the plan can move forward without being mired in legal and political fights remains to be seen. Also, some economist believe Trump’s trade war could lead to a rise in the cost of living.

In a sharp turn on Wednesday, President Trump blasted Senator Hawley, calling him a “second-tier Senator” and accusing him of being a “pawn” for Democrats, after Hawley joined them to advance a bill banning Congress, the president, and vice president from trading stocks.

Hawley later said he spoke with Trump, who now reportedly supports the measure after clarifying it won’t force asset sales during his current term.