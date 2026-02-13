Sen. Josh Hawley Calls for Tim Walz’s Indictment Over Role in COVID Fraud

Republican Senator Josh Hawley has called out Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, accusing the duo of assisting in the Feeding Our Future scandal. During a hearing on Capitol Hill, Hawley suggested that both Walz and Ellison should face criminal charges for their involvement in corruption.

Appearing as a guest on FOX News, Hawley voiced his opinion on the matter during a conversation with host Sean Hannity. At the show, the senator was reminded of his altercation with Ellison during the Capitol Hill hearing.

Recalling the same, Hawley said, “he was trying to shout over me.” Despite that, he remained unfazed, the senator added. Referring to the scam, Hawley stated that $250 million was stolen and that Ellison received $10,000 in campaign contributions.

After his heated showdown with Keith Ellison in the Senate, Senator Josh Hawley says the corruption in Minnesota runs even deeper. And according to Hawley, Governor Tim Walz is right in the middle of it. HAWLEY: “I can tell you Keith Ellison, this Attorney General, he told… pic.twitter.com/Iuj42gOLaO — Overton (@overton_news) February 13, 2026

Hawley continued to accuse Ellison, claiming that his family had also received money for campaign contributions. The senator mentioned whistleblowers tried to warn Ellison, but he refused to act. The attorney general was working with the fraudsters, who later came to his office and asked him and asked him to stop the investigation, Hawley claimed.

The senator accused Ellison of accepting bribe from the fraudsters and added that his actions make him eligible for indictment and imprisonment.

Following this, the host asked, “What about the governor’s involvement?”, referring to Walz.

To this, Hawley replied, “Keith Ellison, this attorney general, he told those fraudsters when they came to meet with him, he said, ‘Walz is with me. Walz agrees with me.’ Walz thinks that we shouldn’t be investigating, essentially, people like you.”

The senator claimed that Walz was involved in the fraud, adding that the latter too should be indicted for actions. He stated that these people “committed the single greatest act of COVID fraud in the history of the United States.”

The Minnesota Attorney General just PERJURED himself when I asked why he took campaign donations from the crooks who defrauded the US taxpayer to the tune of $250 million He should be INDICTED and PROSECUTED pic.twitter.com/yBOs9GBF5P — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 12, 2026

Hawley highlighted that the Republican Party aims to root out these kinds of corruption.

According to CBS News, Hawley had a heated exchange with Ellison during the Capitol Hill hearing. When the senator accused the attorney general of aiding the the fraudsters, the latter firmly denied those allegations. He said, “I didn’t come here to be insulted, I came here voluntarily.”

Hawley fired back, saying, “You came here for the truth. Let’s have it.”

Ellison claimed that he and his team provided the necessary information that led to the convictions of the individuals. But Hawley, however, replied, “You didn’t lift a finger to prosecute them.”

The interaction ended with Hawley asking the attorney general to resign from his post.