Sen. Blumenthal Leaves Iran Briefing “Angry” — Says US Troops May Be Coming

Sen. Richard Blumenthal attended a Senate Armed Services Committee briefing on the Iran war on Tuesday. He joined CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, saying that Americans “deserve to hear everything” about the classified briefing. The Democratic Senator has stated that he remains “extremely worried and fearful.”

His remarks come after he already told reporters something crucial earlier. Blumenthal stated that he believes that Donald Trump is already considering putting US troops on the ground in Iran. “We seem to be on a path toward deploying American troops on the ground in Iran to accomplish any of the potential objectives,” he said, according to The Hill.

.@SenBlumenthal remarks after Iran briefing: “I emerged from this briefing dissatisfied and angry frankly that I have for any past briefing in my 15 years in the Senate.. We seem to be on a path toward deploying American troops on the ground in Iran.” pic.twitter.com/e2qv0dcAds — CSPAN (@cspan) March 10, 2026

During his interview with Collins, the CNN host said, “I know you can’t reveal any classified information that you heard in that briefing, but a lot of people might hear that and be alarmed.” In response, the senator said, “And the American people deserve to hear everything that I was told in that briefing.”

Collins asked him, “But when you say that there is a path you believe in putting troops on the ground in Iran, based on what you heard today, how likely do you believe that is?” Blumenthal responded, “I am not going to predict Kaitlan, about how likely it is, but history shows that great powers have a way of blundering into war by miscalculation.”

He continued, “Iran may be weakened, but it is still dangerous. It is laying mines; it is choking the Strait of Hormuz. It is still bombing, and drone attacks others in the region. And it poses a threat [to] the United States of America.”

“So I am extremely worried and fearful after that briefing,” said Blumenthal.

Blumenthal: I am more fearful than ever after this briefing, that we may be putting boots on the ground pic.twitter.com/LYyNzE5yiH — Acyn (@Acyn) March 3, 2026

“The American people deserve a hearing before the Armed Services Committee, which conducted that briefing in a classified setting because they would be alarmed not just by continued incoherence of the administration’s explanation of its supposed objectives which are often contradictory as you just observed, but also because war is unpredictable and the enemy has a vote so we seem to be on a path without any clear estimate on cost conveyed to us in that briefing.”

After the briefing, Blumenthal told reporters that he had more questions than answers about how much this war will cost. He said that his questions got ignored, and that he will keep pushing for answers public deserves to know what’s going on.

The senator added, “The American people deserve to know much more than this administration has told them about the cost of war, the danger to our sons and daughters in uniform and the potential for further escalation and widening of this war, a war of choice made by this president, not chosen by the American people with potentially huge consequences to American lives.”