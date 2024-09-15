Selena Gomez is 'Dying to Become a Mother' but There's a Catch on Her Road to Motherhood

The world is at Selena Gomez's feet but she cannot have everything she wants. The songstress recently opened up about her life's biggest limitation which is preventing her from becoming a mother. During a Vanity Fair cover story published on Monday, September 9, 2024, Gomez shared she cannot wait to have babies but, sadly, her medical issues are a roadblock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Despite donning many hats in her decades-long career, being a mother is something that's on her list. But there's a catch, "I haven't ever said this but I unfortunately can't carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while," Gomez said noting that she spent a lot of time grieving and healing of this void in her life.

However, the 32-year-old was seemingly hopeful of the medical alternative to parenthood and was receptive to them. "It's not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I'm in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thetodayshow (@thetodayshow)

She added, "It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I'm one of those people. I’m excited about what that journey will look like, but it'll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don't care. It'll be mine. It'll be my baby."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Allen Berezovsky

The Only Murders in the Building actress is currently dating her music producer boyfriend Benny Blanco. The couple have had a history of friendship since they previously collaborated on many songs and he's also been a close pal of Gomez's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. But it wasn't until 2023 that the once-friends hit with Cupid's arrow and realized they had something special between them.

After dating many men, including her very public and highly-scrutinized relationship with Bieber, the Calm Down singer seems to have found her happily ever after in Blanco. In her cover story, she gushed over her romance with the record producer, "I've never been loved this way. He's just been a light. A complete light in my life. He's my best friend. I love telling him everything."

But it was long before Gomez had met Blanco that motherhood was her ultimate goal. In an interview with TIME, the Rare Beauty founder shared her future plans, "I was alone for five years and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by benny blanco (@itsbennyblanco)

"Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone," she added, noting that Blanco's romance caught her off guard. "It just happens when you least expect it. I just cherish every moment with him. I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon."