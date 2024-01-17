Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently attended the 2024 Golden Globes together, and Gomez even posted some BTS glimpses from the evening on social media. Everyone has a lot to talk about these days when it comes to their romance, from all the kissing to the encouraging Instagram comments and that B ring. The two have gone out on multiple occasions together, including to Lakers games, award ceremonies, and other events.

benny blanco getting confused for a homeless man and getting escorted off the emmy’s red carpet pic.twitter.com/cHACDg9UHj — 𝕯𝖆𝖒𝖎𝖊𝖓 (@6inchlena) January 16, 2024

Interestingly, as per the reports by Radar Online, insiders claim the singer has a strong "nesting instinct" at the moment and might be planning to move ahead in her relationship. One source told the National Enquirer, "Selena is convinced she's found her soul mate and doesn't see any reason to wait to seal the deal. He's already calling her his wife and asking her what kind of ring she wants. It's serious!" The source also added, "She's baby crazy right now and openly talking about how she wants that to happen. Besides, Selena wants two or three kids at least, so she thinks she'd better get started right away — and Benny is on board!"

LINDA!



Selena Gomez com Benny Blanco na cerimônia do #Emmys ontem à noite. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/s5mrL5l7sy — Selena Gomez Brasil Mídias (@midiasSGBR) January 16, 2024

While Gomez and Blanco's relationship may appear to have happened quickly, the two have known one another for a long time. It all began in 2015 when Gomez released the songs Same Old Love and Kill 'Em With Kindness, which were produced by Stargate and Benny Blanco. Gomez also worked with Benny on her 2017 single, "Trust Nobody." As reported by People, when someone asked Gomez to "stop posting pictures of her boyfriend," which seemed to be a reference to Benny, on Instagram in December 2023, she replied, "It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends, family, and fans till the day I die." She went on to say that Benny "has treated me better than any human being on this planet" and referred to him as "the best thing that's ever happened to me" in a subsequent statement. He attended Gomez's 31st birthday celebration, and the singer shared a picture of the two of them, along with Paris Hilton, looking cute together.

In December 2023, Gomez discussed the factors she believes are crucial when choosing a relationship in an interview with Vogue México / Latinoamérica. She told the outlet, "Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it's a bit of both. It's very difficult to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know that when it happens, it will be great and you will want it to be healthy." Although she acknowledged that being a mother is "fundamental to her life's purpose," she said she isn't moving quickly toward it at this time. After splitting from her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in 2018, which was also her last relationship that was officially announced, Blanco and Gomez have been in several partnerships.

The Weeknd, Zedd, Niall Horan, a former member of One Direction, and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers have all been connected to the singer.

