Selena Gomez Hangs Out With BFF Taylor Swift, Days After Threatening to Delete Instagram

Selena Gomez made her first public appearance after growing tired of the "horror, hate, violence and terror that's going on in the world." The 31-year-old was captured hanging out with her BFF, Taylor Swift, among other girls, for a fun night out in New York City. The songstress informed her Instagram followers she needs a social media break amid the backlash for her silence on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Singer/actress turned philanthropist exited from a restaurant in NYC holding hands with her longtime best friend Swift, alongside other female A-listers of Hollywood like Sophie Turner, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, and Brittany Mahomes, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. This is Gomez's first outing after her concerned post on the ongoing conflict.

The Wolves singer threatened her 430 million followers on Instagram to delete her account amid relentless criticism for not speaking on the Middle-Eastern war. Gomez donned a tan turtleneck sweater dress and fastened her waist with a gold leather belt. She kept her makeup minimal and tied her black tresses in a sleek bun with gold hoop earrings.

Underneath her dress, she wore black kitten heels and paired them with a matching black bucket handbag with gold details, per PEOPLE. Although she didn't name the Israel-Palestine conflict, the Rare Beauty founder addressed the mass destruction in her lengthy post on her Instagram Story.

"I've been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence, and terror that's going on in the world," Gomez wrote. "People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. We need to protect ALL people, especially children, and stop the violence for good."

She continued, "I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt. That's what makes me sick," stressing her helplessness in the face of ongoing violence. "I wish I could change the world. But a post won't. Love, Selena."

In the following story, she posted a photo of her sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, and wrote, "Having a sister every day has made me tragically sick. I would do anything for children and innocent lives." She asserted, "I'm taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I'm done. I do not support any of what's going on."

After condemning the violence on social media, Gomez joined hands with other celebrities like Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart, Oscar Isaac, Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri, Cate Blanchett, Hasan Minhaj, Jeremy Strong, Joaquin Phoenix, and Gigi Hadid to call for a ceasefire, reported Firstpost.

As many as 55 people of influence from across the globe have signed an open letter by Artists 4 Ceasefire Organization to President Joe Biden, which reads, "We ask that, as President of the United States, you call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost."

The letter concludes, "We stand for freedom, justice, dignity, and peace for all people – and a deep desire to stop more bloodshed. We refuse to tell future generations the story of our silence- that we stood by and did nothing."

