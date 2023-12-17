Selena Gomez, the well-known pop singer and actress, has found herself at the center of yet another media storm. She recently confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, eliciting strong reactions from both fans and critics. As the news broke, Gomez took to social media to respond, defending her choice of partner despite facing scrutiny on multiple fronts.

The saga began when Gomez, 31, confirmed her relationship with Blanco, 35, by commenting "facts" on an Instagram post shared by celebrity gossip website Pop Factions, as reported by Marca. Fans, on the other hand, immediately began comparing Blanco to Gomez's previous boyfriends, including her high-profile relationship with Justin Bieber. Some critics went so far as to call Blanco a downgrade, calling Selena's taste in men into question.

Fans raised concerns about Blanco's previous comments that appeared to shade Gomez, adding another layer to the controversy. Blanco praised Bieber, Gomez's ex-boyfriend, in a 2020 interview for being unlike "cookie-cutter pop artists." Fans were quick to note that the remarks were directed at Gomez, who had just launched her makeup line, Rare Beauty.

Gomez, on the other hand, remained firm, responding to a comment claiming Blanco had shaded her years ago with a firm "Lol yeah and he's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts." Gomez, who has had relationships with celebrities such as Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Taylor Lautner, and Nick Jonas, stated that she would not let others dictate her happiness.

According to a TikTok user, Selena Gomez’s boyfriend of 6 months, Benny Blanco, was on celebrity dating app Raya just last week. pic.twitter.com/0dcgBDI0vH — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) December 7, 2023

BuzzFeed reported the story from the perspective of Gomez acknowledging Blanco's previous remarks and vehemently defending him. In response to the criticism, Gomez stated that Blanco had treated her better than any other human being and that he was "the best thing that's ever happened" to her. The outlet emphasized Selena's resolve to defend her relationship despite the online backlash.

Selena Gomez confirms she's dating Benny Blanco as she has a meltdown in the Instagram comments of a post ... again.



She also confirms she has gotten Botox as she drags her own fans. pic.twitter.com/t6akfeE964 — A. (@ScandalousMedia) December 7, 2023

Slate investigated the larger context, asking why the internet seemed to turn against Gomez. The piece delves into Gomez's tumultuous social media interactions, from confirming her relationship with Blanco to responding to criticism, and even touching on her perceived hypocrisy in dealing with ex-partners and ongoing controversies.

One aspect that drew a lot of attention was the criticism of Selena's priorities. Some fans questioned why Gomez was passionately defending her relationship while remaining silent on more serious global issues, such as Israel's war on Gaza. A comment pointing out this apparent disparity prompted Gomez to respond with an admission that the commenter was correct.

Selena Gomez responds to comment accusing her of “doing the absolute most” for her relationship but taking a social media break when asked to stand with Palestine:



“you’re right” pic.twitter.com/D7YGK6LITJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 7, 2023

The person tweeted, “She out here doing the absolute most under this post over some fuckass relationship but when asked to stand with the people of [Palestine] all of a sudden she had to take a social media bre— *call drops*.” Gomez responded, “you’re right.”

