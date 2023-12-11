Selena Gomez recently took to social media to confirm her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, revealing that they have been dating for six months. In response to a fan's comment about her apparent frustration with fans' reactions to the news, Gomez clarified, stating, "Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends, family, and fans till the day I die," as per People.

Expressing her admiration for Blanco, Gomez commented on a fan page’s post, asserting, “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.” She continued to praise him by stating that Blanco 'has treated me better than any human being on this planet' and referred to him as 'the best thing that’s ever happened to me.'

Gomez's initial confirmation came with a simple yet resolute "Facts" comment on a post speculating about their relationship. She continued to share insights into her love life, emphasizing Blanco's significance in her life with statements like, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

Amidst discussions about her relationship, Gomez took the opportunity to address rumors about plastic surgery, responding to a comment about her appearance with a playful admission, “Hahahaha I’ve had Botox bb girl.” She also teased her upcoming music, revealing her excitement for its release. When a fan asked for 'good music,' Gomez responded, “Omg I’m so excited it’s coming,” assuring that the music would be released 'way before my birthday' in July. Blanco, a renowned music producer, has a history of collaboration with Gomez. They have worked together on several tracks, including her 2015 songs Same Old Love and Kill 'Em With Kindness, as well as her 2019 single I Can’t Get Enough. Blanco also produced her latest single, Single Soon, released in August 2023.

Gomez and Blanco's relationship became public after Gomez posted an Instagram story featuring them cuddling, along with a picture of a ‘B’ diamond ring on her wedding finger, as per Elle. The two have been friends for some time, and Blanco previously collaborated with Gomez's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and her other ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd. Despite some fans expressing concern over Blanco's past comments about Bieber in 2020, Gomez defended her happiness and the relationship. Addressing the criticism, she stated, “If you can’t accept me at my happiest, then don’t be in [my] life at all.”

In addition to her romance, Gomez's social media activity hinted at her upcoming projects, including a new campaign for her makeup and skincare line, Rare Beauty. Fans eagerly anticipate what the couple has been working on, as Gomez shared behind-the-scenes snapshots of her shooting a new campaign, with Blanco expressing his excitement with a flirty emoji on her Instagram post. Gomez and Blanco's relationship has not only brought joy to the singer but has also sparked interest in their collaborative endeavors, leaving fans excited for what the future holds for this dynamic pair.

