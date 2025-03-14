Secret Tunnel With Bodies Under Gene Hackman’s Home? Here’s the Truth Behind Shocking Rumor

In late February 2025, Gene Hackman and his spouse, Betsy Arakawa, were found deceased in their residence. In March 2025, shortly after maintenance workers discovered the couple dead inside their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home, a rumor went viral online that the FBI was looking into a secret tunnel discovered beneath the house. According to the claim, 701 remains were discovered in the claimed tunnel.

On social networking sites like X (archived), TikTok (archived), and Threads (archived), users spread the rumor. It seems to have started with a YouTube video uploaded by the Ultimate Discovery channel. As of this writing, the video had received over 800,000 views, prompting readers of Snopes to enquire about the accuracy of the allegation.

No reliable news source has covered the story, and Snopes found no evidence to back up this assertion. We therefore rank this assertion as untrue.

The video’s channel, The Ultimate Discovery, bills itself as a “reliable source for totally engaging and transformative content, never ending, aw-inspiring discovery, and binge-worthy entertainment.” Its page’s content, however, is more akin to tabloid periodicals, which emphasise fanciful embellishments of news reports that are presented as reality.

Their description of the video reads:

“When the FBI stormed legendary actor Gene Hackman’s four million dollar mansion, they expected a routine raid—but what they found sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Hidden beneath his lavish estate was a secret tunnel, shrouded in mystery. But here’s where things get even darker—Hackman and his wife were later found. Was it just a heartbreaking tragedy, or was something far more sinister at play? What secrets did that tunnel hold, and who wanted them buried forever? Join us as we dive deep into this chilling mystery and uncover the truth behind one of Hollywood’s most shocking cases.”

Crucially, the description ends with a disclaimer that reads, “The content presented in our videos is intended solely for entertainment purposes. While we may draw upon facts, rumors, and fiction, viewers should not interpret any part of the content as factual or definitive information. Please enjoy it responsibly.”

Additionally, the video falsely asserts that the announcement of Hackman and Arakawa’s deaths occurred on February 26, 2025. The remains of the pair were reportedly found that day, but the public was not informed until the next day.

“It is unprecedented for the Office of the Medical Investigator to make public statements about death investigations,” stated Dr. Heather Jarrell, New Mexico’s chief medical examiner, at a news conference on March 7, which provided details about the cause of their deaths. But given the circumstances of these two deaths, it is imperative that crucial information be accurately disseminated.

Arakawa,65, passed away from the uncommon hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which infects people when they come into contact with infected rodents, according to Jarrell. The actor’s Alzheimer’s condition was “a significant contributory factor.” Hackman, 95, passed away from severe heart disease.

Jarrell clarified that it was “quite possible that he was not aware that she was deceased” because of his ill health and that it was likely that Arakawa passed away days before Hackman. The news conference did not mention a secret tunnel.

Requests for response from the FBI were not immediately answered, but if they do, this article will be updated.