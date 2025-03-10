Secret Revealed! How Melania Trump Added Luscious Volume to Her Thinning Hair

Looks matter, especially if you are a public figure. It’s difficult to escape the glare of fans and critics at any point of time. Therefore, one has to look best, no matter what! Moreover, people also use fashion to display power. And that’s exactly what Melania Trump has been doing these days.

Melania, who once started her career as a model, is now the First Lady of America. In her first term, she followed the traditional dress code of a FLOTUS, but this time, she surprised everyone by opting for menswear at official events. Not only clothing, Melania has also changed her hairstyle quite a few times to fit into the roles she plays as a public figure. Let’s take a look at her fascinating hair transformation over the years.

Melania Trump Was Brunette as a Child

Melania Trump’s sister, Ines Knauss, used to share throwback and unseen pictures of her family, though the account has not seen any activity for over a year. Many of her posts feature baby Melania with her natural hair colour. In a post shared on January 3, 2021, Knauss wished Melania ‘Happy Birthday’. The picture featured 2-year-old Melania posing beside her gorgeous birthday cake and a doll in her hand. Melania had chocolate brown hair color, which remained throughout her childhood until she grew up and decided to experiment with her hair.

When Melania Trump Donned Dark Chestnut Locks

In 1996, Melania moved from Slovenia to New York to build a modelling career. Two years later, she met Donald Trump at a fashion week party. During her early days of modelling and dating Trump, she was seen donning dark chestnut locks. That time wasn’t the best for Melania’s hair although Trump was totally smitten by her. Though she had long hair, they were thin and looked a little greasy. During those years, she tried straight, curvy and curly hairstyles on different occasions until she realised what suited her best.

Melania Trump’s Hair Transformation as FLOTUS

It took her years, but Melania finally locked the hairstyle that looked best for her. This was crucial at this time since Donald Trump was elected the 45th POTUS and she became the FLOTUS. Though she retained the length of her hair, loose curls were added in the middle. Since then, she has either kept blonde or medium brown hair. This look from 2016 onwards looked more polished than her hairstyles from the late 90s and 2000s.

Melania Trump Tested Wavy Hair as FLOTUS

In 2018, New York based editorial hair stylist Kazunori Ueda posted a picture of Melania Trump. He gave Melania a new look by adding more waves than usual. Though it was a refreshing change, it was temporary, and Melania returned to straight hair with lesser curls.

Melania is Assumed to Use Hair Extensions

With Melania’s entry into the political arena, people couldn’t help but notice the sudden thickness in the volume of her hair, contrary to her thin hair in the 2000s. By observing her recent photos, many people believe she uses hair extensions to add volume. On December 12, 2024, JD Vance shared a picture of Donald and Melania Trump, which featured the back of her head in full view. Eagle-eyed social media users noticed a patch they claim to be the adhesive section on hair extensions.

Ready to ring the bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

President Trump will lead a great American comeback! pic.twitter.com/uH235bxRlD — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 12, 2024

In another photo captured on the same day, fans noticed something underneath her top layer of hair.

Melania’s hairstyle, just like her wardrobe, is well-curated. Believe it or not, even her hair is a part of political strategy. Her longtime hair stylist, Mordechai Alvow, once explained to The Telegraph, “We wanted a constant that allowed America to get to know her in a certain way. She wanted to look approachable.”

“We also wanted her to be comfortable and show the public who she really is,” he added. However, despite all the experiments from her modelling days to present-day life in politics, one thing has remained constant—her love for long hair.