Seattle Will Pay $29M in Settlement to the Family of a Grad Student Killed by a Speeding Cop

The city of Seattle has agreed to pay $29 million in a settlement to Jaahnavi Kandula’s family after her wrongful death. Kandula was struck by a a speeding police vehicle while she was crossing the street in 2023. She was a grad student who was trying to secure a spot in a master’s degree course in information systems at the Seattle campus of Northeastern University.

The police officer, identified as Kevin Dave, was driving dangerously fast at 74 mph in a 25 mph zone. He was responding to a drug overdose call. His vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens were on at intersections. Dave tried to revive Kandula with CPR after the SUV knocked her 137 feet. She died later that evening at Harborview Medical Center.

What drew the most attention in the case was the viral body camera footage from another police officer. In the video, the police officer, Officer Daniel Auderer, was joking and laughing about Kandula’s death. He said her life had ‘limited value,’ and the city should just write a check to compensate for it.

City Attorney Erika Evans released a statement, hoping the financial settlement would bring some closure to the family. She called Kandula’s death heartbreaking and noted her life mattered to her friends, family and community.

There were several demonstrations and incidents of public outrage after the police officer’s comments went viral. Many marched asking for “Justice for Jaahnavi Kandula.”

Felony charges were not filed against Dave, because prosecutors said it could not be proved that he deliberately sped up, disregarding the safety of people on the road. He was later fired from the police department and fined $5,000 for negligent driving.

A police investigation also revealed Dave violated the safety standards and duties. He did not respond well in the emergency situation. Previously, he had crashed a patrol car in 2021.

Officer Daniel Auderer, who was also the union leader, was fired from the department. In response, he sued the city for wrongful termination and said his remarks referred to what he believed would be the city attorney’s response to the case. On the other hand, Kandula’s family was outraged when the police officer was not criminally charged.