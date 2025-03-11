Sean Hannity’s Secret Call To Donald Trump Reveals How He Begged The President, Saying, “Don’t Do It”

A new and upcoming book by Axios journalist Alex Isenstadt, called Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power, will be giving a lot of inside scoop regarding Donald Trump’s Presidency and the various stories surrounding it. One such incident that the book focuses on is Trump’s secret call with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

As is public knowledge, Dominion Voting Systems had sued Fox’s coverage of the 2020 Presidential election that Trump lost against Joe Biden, as it was claimed that equipment changes had caused unfair election. In April 2023, Fox had agreed to pay almost $800 million to Dominion Voting Systems so that a trial does not happen.

It should be noted here that Rupert Murdoch, Fox News owner, had admitted to several hosts endorsing Trump’s claims about the election. Trump however, did not hesitate from blasting Murdoch and posted on Truth Social in February, 2023, “Why is Rupert Murdoch throwing his anchors under the table, which also happens to be killing his case and infuriating his viewers, who will again be leaving in droves — they already are.”

He further added, “If Rupert Murdoch honestly believes that the Presidential Election of 2020, despite MASSIVE amounts of proof to the contrary, was not Rigged & Stollen, then he & his group of MAGA Hating Globalist RINOS should get out of the News Business as soon as possible, because they are aiding & abetting the DESTRUCTION OF AMERICA with FAKE NEWS.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Hannity (@seanhannity)

This is the point where Hannity apparently stepped in and according to an excerpt of Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power as obtained by The Washington Post, he said to Trump on a call, “Please do not hit Fox, do not hit the Murdoch family. Just please, for the love of God, please don’t do it.”

He added, “Mr. President, I’m trying to help you out here with the Fox people here. But you’re not making it easy for me by going after the Murdochs. You’re not helping me. You’re not helping yourself. If you can just lay off, we can start making some moves and getting back to normal.”

Trump, who was with his team during the time of the call, apparently validated Hannity’s efforts but seemed to be dubious about Murdoch. Understanding Trump’s hostility for the Murdochs, Hannity tried to reason with Susie Wiles, Trump’s campaign manager, who was with him at that time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Hannity said, “Susie, are you in the room? Susie, can you talk to the president? For the love of God can you talk to the president?” Susie however, did not give Hannity much room and told him that the President will do as he pleases.

However, ultimately the call had ended on a good note as is mentioned in the book. Despite the portion about Hannity talking to Susie is detailed in that book, the Fox News executive mentioned that he did not remember having that conversation with her.

It now remains to be seen what new information comes out once the book is out and what the involved parties have to say about the same.