Sean Hannity And Ainsley Earhardt’s Date Video Garners Attention For All The Wrong Reasons

Back in 2020, the news about Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt’s relationship first made headlines. Although initially the pair refused to confirm the rumors, their age gap certainly became a center point of discussion. Hannity might have been in front of the camera for decades, however, he has always been protective of his private life and refused to change it at that time.

Despite the secrecy, it was easy to connect the dots after the two Fox News hosts were spotted being cozy on set. Since then, their romance has completely transformed, from being a private affair to a public discussion. What started as a secret dating took an 180 turn in 2025, when Hannity and Earhardt became engaged. The duo even occasionally popped up on each other’s social media posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Hannity (@seanhannity)

However, seems like more than their romance, onlookers are interested in their 15-year age gap. The matter returned to online discussion after Ainsley Earhardt posted a video of a date with her fiancé. The video showed the couple enjoying a cozy date, with the Fox & Friends host praising Hannity. “He’s very generous, he’s funny, he’s fun,” Earhardt gushed. Sean Hannity was seen taking off his reading glasses and trying to playfully protest against her comments.

Many found the video too cringeworthy, especially when the pair leaned in and rested their heads together with big smiles on their faces. Some even went as far as to say that they look more like father and daughter than a couple, pointing at their age gap. “She’s so attracted to his bank account. If it was anyone else, this relationship would be viewed as odd, especially that he looks like he’s old enough to be her father,” slammed one critic.

While many of the pair’s fans were happy to see them together, critics lashed out against Hannity, in particular, for his behavior as a host. “I can’t stand him! When he’s interviewing someone and doesn’t agree he can’t handle it! I’m guessing he’s as controlling to Ansley as he is with his interview subjects! Poor girl!,” wrote one.

I can’t stand Sean. He interrupts his guests and makes everything all about him.🥱 — Jazzy (@JazzyLensing) February 18, 2026

Another added, “You mean the man you’ll never marry nor live with? That man? Sean doesn’t let anyone talk…constantly cuts off.” Some users even commented on Hannity’s table manners. “Talking with food in his mouth, not a good look,” wrote one. Another echoed, “Sean, chew your food without talking.”

Although the video looked like a cute date snippet, it was more promotional. Earhardt was just having a new take on her fiancé’s upcoming podcast, Hang Out With Hannity.