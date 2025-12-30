Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Take Paris Vacay With Kids

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are enjoying a family-centered getaway in Paris, turning heads not for politics but for the warmth of a blended-family vacation that reflects a major new chapter in their lives. Hannity and Earhardt traveled overseas with their children, offering a rare glimpse into a relationship that has steadily grown more public and now officially headed toward marriage.

The Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity Paris trip comes just months after the couple marked a major milestone. This past Christmas was their first official holiday season as an engaged couple, after Hannity proposed the year before, in December 2024. At the time, they shared a joint statement expressing their gratitude and joy, saying, “We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives.” The engagement, while long anticipated by fans, was handled with the same discretion that has defined their relationship from the start.

Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are engaged.🤔 pic.twitter.com/2eSNpaxSxh — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) December 27, 2024

According to those close to the couple, Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt made a point of notifying their ex-spouses before publicly confirming the engagement. In their statement, they emphasized that “everyone is supportive of each other,” underscoring the cooperative and respectful dynamic between all involved, especially where children are concerned.

Sean Hannity, 62, finalized an amicable divorce from his wife of more than 20 years, Jill Rhodes, several years ago. The former couple share two adult children and have consistently prioritized privacy and family unity. Hannity has long maintained that shielding his children from unnecessary public scrutiny was a priority, even as his career placed him among the most recognizable figures in cable news.

Ainsley Earhardt, 48, shares a young daughter, Hayden, with her ex-husband, former professional athlete Will Proctor. She has frequently spoken about motherhood as the most important role in her life, and friends say her parenting values align closely with Sean Hannity’s. During the Paris trip, the focus appeared to be firmly on family time, sightseeing, and shared experiences rather than public appearances.

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt engaged https://t.co/xxRadauHWC pic.twitter.com/QeAR7ibhZd — New York Post (@nypost) December 27, 2024

Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt’s romance had been the subject of rumors for years. Whispers about a relationship between the Fox News colleagues began circulating as early as 2019, fueled by shared appearances and private arrivals at events.

Despite ongoing speculation, Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity repeatedly declined to comment. It wasn’t until 2023, when the Daily Mail reported on their relationship, that it became publicly acknowledged, though even then the pair kept details to a minimum.

Faith has been a central bond in their relationship, and it played a key role in Sean Hannity’s proposal. While they kept most details private, the couple revealed that he proposed in their home church, describing it as the “perfect place.” Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt have said they bonded over their deep faith early on and “have placed God first in their relationship,” a foundation friends say has guided their approach to family, work, and their future together.

The Paris vacation of the Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt clan reflects that balance. Away from television studios and political debates, Hannity and Earhardt appeared relaxed and focused on their children, embracing a moment of normalcy despite their high-profile careers. For viewers accustomed to seeing them behind news desks, the trip offered a softer snapshot: two parents, now engaged, enjoying a shared life built carefully, deliberately, and with family at the center.