Sean Duffy’s Pregnant Daughter Slams TSA After Invasive Pat-Down

The daughter of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is calling for the abolition of the TSA after she says an invasive airport pat-down and a short security delay nearly caused her to miss a flight.

Evita Alfonso-Duffy, who is pregnant, described the experience in public comments that quickly gained attention online and in national media. She said the incident left her shaken and angry, especially given her condition, according to KOMO News. “I was subjected to an invasive pat-down while pregnant, then stuck waiting for 15 minutes and almost missed my flight,” Alfonso-Duffy said, according to The Independent. She added that the experience felt unnecessary and humiliating.

Alfonso-Duffy went further, questioning the agency’s authority altogether. “The TSA is unconstitutional,” she said, arguing that the screening crossed personal and legal boundaries. The incident reportedly took place during routine airport screening when TSA agents flagged her for additional inspection.

‘Abolish The TSA’: Sean Duffy’s Daughter Slams Airport Security Screening And Big Government in Rant At Federal Agency https://t.co/S08o4coe5p via @yourownkanoo pic.twitter.com/XSIUbA4z7i — BoardingArea (@BoardingArea) December 19, 2025

The Transportation Secretary’s daughter refused an airport body scanner because she did not want to be exposed to its radiation. Alfonso-Duffy said she complied with the pat down that they offered as an alternative. But, she felt the search was excessive, especially given visible signs that she was expecting.

According to KOMO News, Alfonso-Duffy later called on political leaders aligned with the Trump administration to scrap the agency. She urged President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to “abolish the TSA” entirely.

The New York Post also reported that Alfonso-Duffy described the pat-down as “invasive” and unnecessary, particularly given modern screening technology and her medical status.

I nearly missed my flight this morning after the TSA made me wait 15 minutes for a pat-down because I’m pregnant and didn’t feel like getting radiation exposure from their body scanner. The agents were passive-aggressive, rude, and tried to pressure me and another pregnant woman… — Evita Duffy-Alfonso (@evitaduffy_1) December 18, 2025

While Alfonso-Duffy is not a public official, her criticism carries added weight because of her family ties. Her father, Sean Duffy, oversees transportation policy at the federal level, including aviation safety and airport operations.

Sean Duffy has not publicly commented on his daughter’s experience and the Department of Transportation also declined to issue a statement addressing the incident, according to The Independent.

The TSA, for its part, has long defended pat-downs as a necessary security measure when scanners flag anomalies or when passengers opt out of certain screening methods. The agency has also stated in past guidance that officers are trained to conduct screenings professionally and with sensitivity, including for pregnant travelers.

Evita Duffy-Alfonso, daughter of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, criticized the TSA for its “unconstitutional” practices following a troubling airport experience while pregnant. She faced a lengthy wait for a pat-down after refusing a body scanner, raised concerns about… pic.twitter.com/UTFc7OMgow — anreads (@newyorktaxcon) December 19, 2025

Alfonso-Duffy rejected that explanation in her comments, saying the process failed to balance security with dignity. She said her experience as part of a broader problem with what she views as unchecked authority at airport checkpoints.

Public reaction has been mixed. Supporters online echoed her frustration, sharing similar stories of long waits and uncomfortable searches. However, many also pushed back. They argue that security rules apply to everyone and that personal status should not exempt travelers from screening.

You know it’s time to overhaul the TSA when someone like Terry Bradshaw gets patted down twice, has entire luggage searched item by item and then gets hauled off to the back “private room” for another pat down. Sometimes with these TSA folks, it’s just a complete power trip. pic.twitter.com/QzByZ8bnYa — BowTiedBroke (@BowTiedBroke) August 4, 2025

Questions about the TSA which was created after the September 11 attacks were asked, such as does it still reflect the right balance between safety and civil liberties. Alfonso-Duffy’s remarks added a personal and emotional dimension to that argument.

For Alfonso-Duffy, the focus remained on the immediate experience. She said nearly missing her flight after a brief delay compounded the stress of the situation, turning what should have been a routine trip into a public dispute over airport security practices. But, the incident has highlighted how TSA screenings are carried out and how travelers experience them in real time, especially those who are pregnant or medically vulnerable.