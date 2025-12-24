Scottish Woman Survives Highland Cows Attack After Playing Dead, Suffers 10 Broken Ribs and Bruised Lungs

Imagine suffering broken bones not from an attack by another person, but from cows. It may sound unbelievable, but the consequences were devastating for a Scottish woman who is now recovering after a sudden encounter with a herd of cattle while hiking in the Scottish Highlands earlier this year, according to the BBC.

A 61-year-old Mary-Jane Parker was walking her dog, Lola, near Newtonmore in August when she unexpectedly came face-to-face with a group of cows hidden behind raised ground. She said she didn’t see them until she rounded the mound and suddenly found herself just a few feet away from them.

As reported by PEOPLE magazine, Parker was surrounded within moments. She recalled one of the cows lowering its head and stamping at the ground, leaving her with no obvious escape route.

Her dog panicked, slipped out of her collar, and ran off to safety. Parker, however, was trapped as the animals surged forward, carrying her with them before she fell to the ground. At one point, she became tangled in her backpack and was dragged along as the cows continued to push forward.

Hiker ‘played dead’ after she was trampled by herd of cows trying to bag three Munros in one day https://t.co/2K41wkSmvV — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) December 23, 2025

“I genuinely believed that was the end for me,” Parker told the BBC. She spotted her cell phone nearby and tried to reach it to call for help, but unable to move, she instead sent an emergency SOS using her Garmin tracking device.

The device was inside her backpack, positioned behind her head. Parker described the moment as “torture,” saying she feared she could be killed at any minute. Mary-Jane Parker decided the safest option was to remain completely still.

She lay motionless for around 45 minutes, hoping the cattle would lose interest and move on. As she remained still, she could hear the herd lingering dangerously close.

During that time, she realized she had suffered a serious injury to her leg. She did what she could to protect it while focusing on staying conscious and breathing steadily.

“A second cow was licking my bleeding wounds while a third kept pawing at my foot,” she added. Parker tried to protect the open wound by placing her other leg over it.

Eventually, a group of hikers arrived and forced the cows away, but the damage had already been done. Still, she said she felt “hopeful” after learning that Lola was safe.

Due to the severity of her injuries, paramedics determined she needed an urgent airlift. She later heard a Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) helicopter approaching, carrying a paramedic named Claire. According to the Grand Pinnacle Tribune, Claire provided comfort and reassurance with professionalism and kindness.

Parker was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where doctors treated her for multiple serious injuries. X-rays revealed broken ribs, chest injuries, a fractured hand, and significant trauma to her leg.

The 61-year-old described her injuries from the sudden attack as “extensive,” admitting the pain was “crippling” and overwhelming. After undergoing several surgeries, including skin grafts, Parker was discharged from the hospital 10 days later.

Scottish woman ‘forced to play dead’ after horror cow attack during hikehttps://t.co/Xv52Tpbg7Jhttps://t.co/Xv52Tpbg7J — Edinburgh Live (@EdinburghLive_) December 23, 2025

“I’m so grateful every day when I wake up and know I am still alive. What a gift it is to be given that second chance,” Parker said. She expressed her gratitude to SCAA for their quick response as she celebrates Christmas this year with her family.

The Scottish Highlands are world-famous for their wild landscapes, rich history, and breathtaking scenery. However, the terrain can be rugged, and the region is known for unpredictable weather, including strong winds and powerful storms.

around the scottish highlands 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 and saw highland coo’s 🥹 pic.twitter.com/IQgiWjARPd — kayy (@rravenstarr) June 24, 2025

While many may dream of hiking these places, it’s important to note that with the volatile weather conditions, poor signals at the peak and many other natural challenges, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Certain precautions like carrying a proper map or navigation gear, not ignoring dire weather warnings, being mindful of wearing the proper footwear or clothes, applying sunscreen and diligently respecting the culture and following rules.