The Kardashian family's strong bond and unwavering support for one another are well-known, so it's entirely expected that their children also share this deep affection for each other. In a heartwarming snapshot posted on Scott Disick's Instagram Story last Saturday, his 8-year-old son, Reign, whom he shares with his former partner Kourtney Kardashian, was seen wearing a T-shirt adorned with pictures of the Good American co-founder, Khloé Kardashian, per People.

Disick, aged 40, the father of three children with his former girlfriend Kourtney, aged 44, shared the image on his Instagram Story. In the picture, his grade-school son proudly posed while wearing a black T-shirt adorned with pink bubble letters spelling "Khloé" and featuring multiple images of his fashionable aunt. Scott captioned the photo as "Proud nephew."

The black T-shirt showcased several snapshots of the 39-year-old Kardashian, including images of her in swimsuits and various photos from her social media posts. Later on, the star of the Kardashian family shared the same photo on her Instagram Story on Sunday. Khloe's caption for the post was, "KoKo adores the little ones." According to Page Six, the shirt can be purchased from the Etsy seller CoolShirtArtCo starting at $17. It prominently displays a central picture of the 39-year-old Good American founder, posing in a pink Body Glove bikini, surrounded by four additional pictures of the mother of two.

Wearing a similar T-shirt in tribute to their family is not a new occurrence within the KarJenner clan. In May, both Reign and his elder sister, Penelope, aged 11, donned matching shirts adorned with a collage of their father's photos to celebrate his 40th birthday. Disick took to his Instagram Story back then to share pictures of his children sporting these coordinated shirts, and he captioned Reign's photo with the word "Love."

In July, Chicago West, Kim Kardashian's daughter, was seen wearing the same Khloé T-shirt. In an Instagram picture posted by Khloé, True Thompson, Khloé's daughter, was seen wearing the shirt to represent Kim. Meanwhile, Kim herself donned a "Kendall Starting Five" T-shirt during Season 3 of The Kardashians, playfully poking fun at her younger sister Kendall Jenner. This shirt humorously featured Kendall's past NBA star relationships.

Regarding Reign, he's on the brink of becoming a big brother as his mother, Kourtney, is expecting her first child with her new husband, Travis Barker, and it's a boy. Although the reality star faced a recent health scare that required "life-threatening emergency surgery," it appears that she is now in good health. The Poosh founder even shared some glamorous maternity photos after her ordeal, captioning an Instagram post with, "pregnancy is so empowering," while showcasing pictures of herself in stylish black leather and lace outfits.

Perhaps we might anticipate a Kourtney-themed T-shirt featuring her chic maternity looks in the future.

