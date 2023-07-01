Scooter Braun 'Took Offense' at Kelly Clarkson Suggesting Taylor Swift to Re-Record Her Music in 2019

Kelly Clarkson expressed her unwavering admiration for Taylor Swift during a SiriusXM Town Hall special hosted by Andy Cohen. The TV personality and musician revealed that she advised Swift to re-record her music in the midst of her legal battle with Scooter Braun and her former record label, Big Machine Records, back in 2019. Her tweet to the singer offended Braun back then.

Clarkson shared that she understood the importance of the situation to Swift and suggested the idea of re-recording her songs to regain control over her catalog. She believed that Swift's fans would support her strongly in this endeavor. Clarkson praised Swift, calling her a genius and commending her for not only re-recording her music but also planning the Eras Tour all by herself.

The advice initially came from a viral tweet by Clarkson after Braun acquired Swift's former label in a $300 million deal, gaining control of her masters as per PEOPLE. "I knew it was important to her, so I thought, 'Why don't you just re-record them? Your fans will support you.' Literally, she's a genius. Not only did she re-record it, she planned this Eras Tour — like, this woman is brilliant," Clarkson said in the interview.

In a viral tweet, Clarkson suggested Swift re-record her songs. "@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼‍♀️" she wrote back in 2019.

@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼‍♀️ — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) July 13, 2019

While Braun took offense to Clarkson's tweet, the two crossed paths, and he reached out to Clarkson's manager to address the situation. "Scooter took offense to it. We ran into each other, and he reached out at the time to my manager. I was like, 'It wasn't anything against him.' When she came out and said that and I heard about it, I was like, 'Whatever. Re-record them. Your fans will support you.' Uh, they did. She has like every top record right now in the charts!" Clarkson said.

"He called my manager at the time I heard, and I think he thought I was attacking him. I was like, 'I honest to God didn't even realize who had the right.' I didn't even know all the information," she recalled. Meanwhile, Swift eventually re-recorded her old tracks and re-released them starting in 2021. Clarkson highlighted the success of this decision. "All I heard was, 'Man, I really want to own,' and I was like, 'Man, that song.' She writes everything! It's so important to her. She's a businesswoman. It felt wrong that she didn't have the opportunity. Right? That's the thing. If you have the opportunity and you choose to not pay that much money, that's one thing, but to not have the opportunity to own something that is really important to you... I'm not that artist. I don't care, like, what I own," she continued. "I'm not a businesswoman at all."

