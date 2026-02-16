A Norwegian scientist working on a classified government research program in 2024 has revealed that he may have permanently damaged his own brain after testing an experimental microwave-emitting device on himself in an attempt to disprove Havana Syndrome. The unnamed researcher, described as skeptical of the theory that the covert energy weapon allegedly used in Cuba caused the mysterious illness, reportedly engineered a machine capable of generating intense pulses of microwave radiation. Convinced the exposure would prove harmless, he directed the emissions at himself — and soon began experiencing troubling neurological effects.

According to reporting by The Washington Post, the scientist quickly began developing symptoms similar to those associated with the Havana Syndrome that has afflicted diplomats and intelligence personnel around the world. Not long after the experiment, he reportedly experienced head pressure, cognitive disruption and other neurological complaints that echoed elements of Havana Syndrome.

The fallout from the Havana Syndrome experiment reportedly extended beyond Norway. The Norwegian government is said to have alerted the CIA to the secret research and the researcher’s medical decline. The disclosure triggered visits from senior US officials, including representatives from the Pentagon and the White House, who traveled to Norway to examine the device firsthand. The machine is believed to have been assembled using components allegedly obtained from a foreign government, raising further questions about how the technology was developed and what it was capable of producing.

The Havana Syndrome incident with the Norway scientist is being cited by some observers as fresh evidence supporting the theory that so-called “pulsed energy” devices may be able to impact the human body in ways previously disputed. Advocates of the directed-energy hypothesis argue that the Norwegian case suggests concentrated microwave radiation can cause measurable neurological injury under certain circumstances — potentially lending weight to claims that similar technology may have been used against US personnel overseas.

At the same time, officials familiar with the Havana Syndrome experiment have urged caution. One source reportedly indicated that while the scientist did experience neurological symptoms, his condition does not perfectly mirror what has been described as a “classic” Havana Syndrome case. That distinction has fueled continued debate over whether his injuries validate the energy-weapon Havana Syndrome theory or simply reflect the dangers of self-exposure to powerful experimental radiation.

Havana Syndrome first emerged in 2016 when US diplomats stationed in Cuba reported hearing unusual sounds followed by headaches, dizziness, memory issues and balance disturbances. Similar cases later surfaced in China, Europe and Washington, DC. Despite extensive investigations, US intelligence agencies have said there is no conclusive evidence that a foreign adversary deployed a coordinated energy weapon campaign, though some cases remain unexplained.

The Norway scientist’s attempt to disprove the Havana Syndrome phenomenon through direct experimentation has now added another complex layer to the controversy. While his injury does not confirm that diplomats were targeted by a secret device, it does suggest that under certain conditions, pulsed microwave radiation may not be as biologically benign as some skeptics once believed.

As intelligence agencies continue to review lingering Havana Syndrome cases, the episode underscores the scientific and geopolitical stakes surrounding the debate — and the risks taken by one researcher determined to settle it himself.