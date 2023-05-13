Scarlett Johansson Broke in Tears After Meeting Jeremy Renner Post Car Accident, Thought She'd Never See Him Again

Scarlett Johansson shared an emotional reunion with Jeremey Renner after his snowplow accident earlier in January and reportedly broke down thinking she'd never see her "The Avengers" co-star again, reported Fox News.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer

According to Variety, The "Black Widow" actress recently visited her co-star alongside actor Chris Evans last month since Renner's road to recovery began and she expressed her relief and happiness in confirming for herself his condition as he survived and is now on a fast pace of recovery. "I was honestly so f****** happy to see him. I didn't know if I was ever going to see him again — to not only see him again but see him thriving, and in such an amazing space mentally," added Johansson post her emotional visit.

Chris Evans added a few words while boasting about the "Mission Impossible" star's work ethic and character and said, "He's a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. He has such a depth to him." Further expressing his relief, he said, "I was just so happy to see that he is full of life and light. He's so hilarious. We laughed a lot."

The "Knives Out" actor has starred alongside Renner in the hit Marvel movie franchise "The Avengers" as Captain America while Hawkeye and Black Widow were portrayed by Renner and Johansson, respectively.

The "Arrival" actor has been actively sharing his road to a speedy recovery amidst filming for his new Disney Hotstar series "Rennervations," a show about transforming and upcycling government vehicles or trucks into a machine of true purpose that serves communities of underprivileged children across the globe. The post regarding his new series announcement has earned encouragement, love, and appreciation from his 20.8 million followers on Instagram.

A recent post on Instagram showed Renner actively working on smooth functioning and strengthening his joints and legs, along with working through his shattered tibia. The actor isn't backing down from the challenge of pushing himself to get better and is hard at work on the road to physical rejuvenation. In the caption, he playfully requests followers not to inform his physical trainer of his desire to push beyond. "The Bourne Legacy" actor wore a striking pair of work-out shoes in the video as he paired them up with grey shorts, a black hoodie, and a baseball cap.

In his most recent post, Renner shared a motivating and rather inspiring message to all those on a similar journey as him. The post didn't reveal much of his physical figure, only a silhouette of him standing amid his Rennervations garage seemingly taking in his accomplishments. His caption began with the actor feeling a sense of clarity, intention, and actionability in the presence of exceptional human beings with whom he is currently sharing a journey of recovery and progress. "I wish you all strength and courage to fulfill your goals and dreams. Starting the dream right at the Rennervations garage," concluded the actor.