Scarlett Johansson Admits to 'Blacking Out' After Hearing Husband Colin Jost's 'SNL' Joke

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about her husband Colin Jost's joke about her role in the movie Her on Saturday Night Live. The actress admitted she 'blacked out' when she heard it. Johansson shared her thoughts on The Kelly Clarkson Show and discussed the annual joke swap segment on SNL— Jost and his co-host, Michael Che, write jokes for each other to read live on air.

Jost said, "ChatGPT has released a new voice assistant feature inspired by Scarlett Johansson's AI character in 'Her,' which I never bothered to watch because without that body, what's the point of listening?" Johansson's reaction was intense. "As soon as they showed my picture, I — I actually don't remember that segment. I fully blacked out," she told Clarkson. The actress explained that she often dreads this part of SNL. "It is brutal. I feel like every year it gets worse. It’s just terrible. It’s painful," she added, as per Entertainment Weekly.

The joke swap segment is known for being particularly crude. Johansson agreed, "That's like a tame version if you guys have ever seen the jokes...It’s daytime [television], we kept it tame.” Johansson went on to describe how she feels during these segments. "We need to, like, go into witness protection that night. Like, I am absolutely terrified we are going to be like, targeted. It’s so bad," she explained.

This isn't the first time Jost has joked about his wife on SNL. Last December, he compared Johansson to civil rights icon, Coretta Scott King. The comedian said, "I’m kidding, honey. I love all of your movies. And if you ask me, you are an even better Black Widow than Coretta Scott King," referring to her role in Marvel movies. The SNL joke swap happens twice a year— once during the regular season and once at Christmas. Johansson stated, "And they do it at Christmas, too, it’s like a little gift to each other."

Johannson also never fails to one-up her husband. On Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Johannson quipped that her husband had a cameo appearance in her new film, Fly Me to the Moon, because it was in the prenup. "Greg Berlanti was our director…[he is] a huge fan of Colin’s," Johansson explained. "Colin…I think he had to do it because it’s, like, in our prenuptial agreement."

Johansson and Jost met in 2006 when she hosted SNL. They have been married since 2020 and welcomed their son, Cosmo the next year. The Marvel actress was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and French journalist, Romain Dauriac, from 2014 to 2017. Dauriac and Johansson share a 6-year-old daughter, Rose, as per People.