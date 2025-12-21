Scandal That Won’t Go Away— Inside the Rumored Kristi Noem–Lewandowski Affair

Some people are only now learning about the rumored affair between Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski. However, the allegations first surfaced in September 2021, when American Greatness published a bombshell report.

At the time, the claims were particularly shocking, as Kristi had been married to Bryon Noem for nearly three decades. The couple share three children. Meanwhile, Corey Lewandowski had been married to Alison Lewandowski for more than 16 years, and they share four children.

When American Greatness initially reported the alleged affair, it claimed that Kristi and Corey had been involved for months. However, Donald Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary quickly denied the cheating allegations.

In a now-deleted tweet, Noem wrote, “These rumours are total garbage and a disgusting lie.” According to CNN, she added, “These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help.”

The family values party. Multiple sources: Married Republican Governor of South Dakota Kristi Noem has been having a years-long intimate relationship with former top Trump aide Republican Corey Lewandowski. (Pictured together, and with their respective spouses) pic.twitter.com/FEwUGPgh3M — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 15, 2023

The affair rumors were reignited in September 2023, when sources claimed that Kristi continued working with Corey despite publicly announcing that he would no longer serve as her advisor. According to the Daily Mail, Kristi’s husband, Bryon, was allegedly kept completely in the dark about her secret professional ties with Lewandowski.

However, given that the pair had reportedly done little to conceal their alleged relationship — which is said to have been ongoing since 2019 — the secrecy appeared largely ineffective. Some insiders even claimed that, on multiple occasions, Noem had been mistaken for Lewandowski’s wife.

As Kristi continued to deny the rumors, a source told the New York Post that they had spotted her engaging in PDA with her political advisor in a hotel lobby. “This has been a known, open thing, and we’ve all been waiting for it to blow up at some point,” the source said. The alleged sighting reportedly occurred during the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference.

If the rumors are to be believed, the pair had been openly affectionate even before that. In 2020, two onlookers claimed that the former South Dakota governor was seen sitting on Lewandowski’s lap during an event at Mar-a-Lago. In September 2023, a Daily Mail article further added fuel to the fire.

One year ago. Kristi Noem adamantly denies to Megyn Kelly the rumors that she was having an affair with Trump staffer Corey Lewandowski. pic.twitter.com/RQNLNn2rhx — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 16, 2023

According to the outlet, several eyebrow-raising photos posted on Facebook appeared to show the rumored pair shopping for a dog back in December 2019. Sources also claimed that not only did they take private vacations together, but they continued engaging in PDA even during public trips. “Thought it was strange that two married people such as Noem and Lewandowski were being pretty touchy-feely,” one onlooker said.

In 2024, the rumors gained further traction when Politico reported that Corey played a crucial role in convincing Donald Trump to appoint Noem as his Homeland Security secretary. The outlet also claimed that Lewandowski was acting as an informal advisor to her, though he dismissed the reports as “All Fake News.”

As the alleged affair became a major topic of discussion throughout 2025, one insider told CNN that it could potentially put Noem’s job at risk. “Yes, he [Trump] likes [Noem], but it has been brought to his attention that [Lewandowski] is a problem, and the agency is being mismanaged because of it,” the source said.