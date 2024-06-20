Scammers Go After Britney Spears' $1.2M Childhood House Amid Struggle to Find Buyers

Britney Spears' childhood home in Kentwood, Louisiana, has become the target of scammers. Listed on the market since October of last year, the $1.2 million property has yet to attract a new owner despite its connection to the pop superstar. Located south of the Mississippi border, the modest ranch home sits on nearly two acres of land. She moved to the estate at the age of three in the 1980s and spent her formative years there before her father, Jamie Spears, sold it for $289,000 in 2021. The US Sun revealed that the home has been preserved in its original condition, as it had been during Spear's childhood.

Sure didn't plan on stumbling into Britney Spears' childhood home, huh pic.twitter.com/f2YXo5efuC — 🪨 Geop! 🪨 (@MrGeop) November 6, 2023

However, the realtor also mentioned that scammers have targeted the iconic property. Yvonne Hulsey of Keller Williams Realty Services now holds the listing. She said, "I've had a lot of interest, but no solid buyers yet." She added that there have been plenty of 'scammers,' but no 'solid buyer.' "There are individuals considering turning it into a bed and breakfast or a museum... Being an iconic property, it has attracted a lot of attention," she noted.

Still, several mementos from Britney's youth also remain intact in the house. Photos showed a message on a door attacking her pop music rival, Christina Aguilera. It reads, "Christina sucks Brit rules," as per The Daily Mail. Another part of the house features 'Love Britney,' with a heart and a smiley face written in cement. Her former bedroom still boasts NSYNC stickers and 90s decor, offering a nostalgic glimpse into the past. Original artwork by the Grammy winner is also displayed, including a drawing of a house with flowers and mountains and a picture with the message, "Jesus loves me!"

Britney Spears’ father has sold their childhood home for less than $300k. The house was offered “fully furnished” so the buyer also inherited all of the furniture. It is unclear where Jamie is living. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/tPdbijbelw — Britney Fan 🌹 (@BritneyHiatus) February 12, 2021

The listing for the property highlights its historical significance. It reads, "Nestled on a sprawling 1.87-acre estate, the former childhood home of Britney Spears is a true piece of music history. This charming residence boasts a spacious 2,300 sq ft of living space and retains the original dance studio where Britney's incredible journey began. Set against a backdrop of serene, park-like grounds, the property exudes a sense of tranquility and nostalgia. Many of the furnishings are original to the home, preserving the essence of the iconic singer's early years. The chance to own a piece of pop culture history makes the property all the more special."

Britney released her tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, in October last year, revealing several bombshells about her life. In the book, she describes her childhood home as a 'zoo' but also the 'cool house.' Despite her family's financial struggles, Britney recalled moments of joy, like hearing a housekeeper sing gospel, which she called 'an awakening.' Fans also got a closer look at her childhood in the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which sparked further interest in her upbringing. The sale of the home came shortly after Britney achieved a significant legal victory against her father in the ongoing battle over her conservatorship; Jamie sold the house in 2021 for only $289K.