Scam Leads 83-Year-Old Man to Kill Innocent Uber Driver

An Ohio family’s life was turned upside down on March 25, 2024, when 61-year-old Loletha Hall was fatally shot six times. The deadly incident was a result of a scam involving both the shooter, 83-year-old William J. Brock, and the victim, who worked as an Uber driver. Recently, a Clark County court issued the ruling in the high-stakes criminal case between the Hall family and the Ohio man.

According to court documents obtained by Law & Order, a Clark County Common Pleas Judge, Douglas M. Rastatter, delivered the verdict on the long-awaited case. The 83-year-old man will be formally sentenced to a total of 21 years to life in prison.

Brock was charged with felony murder, felony assault, and kidnapping. He also faces a murder charge followed by six counts of firearm specifications. He’s been ordered to serve each count consecutively. When Brock was asked in court about reflecting on the outcome of that day, the shooter said, “Hell no!”

Footage from the day showed the Uber driver being directed to move to an area where she was later shot. In the video, Loletha is seen fearfully walking as Brock pointed the gun at her. Moments after the two were out of view, Loletha was fatally shot six times by Brock at 11:18 a.m., according to records.

The senior citizen claimed he genuinely feared for his life at the time. The unfortunate tale unraveled when the Uber driver received an assignment to pick up a package for delivery from Brock’s home in South Charleston. In the meantime, Brock had also received a death threat call from the same scammers who had given Loletha her assignment.

The scammer had threatened to harm Brock’s family unless he complied with their demands of handing over $12,000 to the Uber driver they were sending to collect it. Fearing for his family’s well-being, Brock agreed, but not before he grabbed a gun when Loletha arrived. Neither were they aware that this whole thing was a scam.

The dashcam footage from the day also showed Loletha confused and scared when Brock was threatened her with a .22 caliber revolver. He also took away her phone to cut off communication. According to the incident report, Loletha did attempt to escape and tried to get back into her car. Unfortunately, her efforts to do so proved futile.

Shortly after killing her, Brock made a 911 call and simply said, “Help me…” Shortly after authorities arrived on the scene, they arrested him. Investigations later revealed that the scam had gone horribly wrong. The scammers involved in the case are still at large, with police continuing the hunt.

About the scammers who are yet to face justice, the Clark County Prosecutor said, “Hopefully, one day the FBI will bring those folks, and we’ll be able to prosecute them right here in Clark County for what they did.”

Before the sentence was carried out by Judge Rastatter, Brock argued that he only shot Loletha out of self-defense. But the Uber driver was unarmed and defenseless at the time. Assistant Prosecutor Kadawani Scott brought up the same point and said, “The act doesn’t justify the act of taking the life of another…”

Ohio authorities continue to caution residents to remain vigilant about scams. Officials continue to pursue the hunt for the missing scammers so that Hall’s family will finally have the peace they rightfully deserve.