Saweetie and YG's Cozy Cabo Getaway Fuels Dating Rumors

Recently, Saweetie and YG were spotted embracing each other during a sun-soaked Mexican getaway in Cabo San Lucas, sparking speculation about their relationship status. As the news broke, fans couldn't help but wonder if there is possibility of a budding romance.

The photographs that emerged from their trip showed Saweetie and YG enjoying quality time together inside a resort pool. Saweetie donned a vibrant pink triangle bikini, while YG opted for a more understated look with black swim shorts and a matching hat.

YG and Saweetie confirm they’re dating after being spotted together in Cabo. pic.twitter.com/ro2M7J2ejQ — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) May 30, 2023

The images, obtained by TMZ, captured the pair in an embrace. Representatives for Saweetie, 29, and YG, 33, have yet to respond to People Magazine's requests for comment. This is not the first time the two rappers have been seen together. Just a couple of months ago, they were spotted hanging out at the Coachella Festival, fueling rumors of a possible romance between them.

The rapper was previously linked to Quavo, a member of the chart-topping group Migos. Saweetie and Quavo's high-profile romance came to an end in 2021 after a few years of dating. In an interview with People magazine, Saweetie candidly spoke about her relationship with Quavo, confessing that she had been a fan of his before they even met. "I liked him before he even knew me. He was my only celebrity crush," Saweetie shared. "I always thought he was fine. I liked his voice. I thought he was sexy."

She also described their relationship as being similar to any other couple's, expressing, "It's funny because I don't feel like a celebrity. I mean, when I'm out and the paparazzi is flashing, I do, but I feel pretty normal and he's normal, so we're just like every other couple when we're home." Saweetie mentioned how she enjoyed cooking for Quavo, revealing his love for her tacos and his preference for steak as a staple dinner.

"He loves my tacos," she said. "He says I make the best tacos in the world. But his staple dinner is definitely some steak. He doesn't really like vegetables like that, so I have to make broccoli with hella cheese on it."

However, their romance eventually came to an end, with Saweetie opening up about their differences in a September 2022 episode of "Caresha Please." Saweetie revealed that the two of them just had "differences," adding, "I thought we was gonna spend the rest of our lives together. With him, I knew it was the one. It was different."

While Saweetie's previous relationship has been in the spotlight, YG, on the other hand, has also had his fair share of public love interests. In April 2022, he was linked to Brittany Renner. YG has two children with his on-and-off ex-girlfriend, Catelyn Sparks.