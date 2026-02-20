Here’s Why Savannah Guthrie Might ‘Never’ Return to Host The Today Show—Insider Reveals

The Today show host, Savannah Guthrie, has not appeared on the show ever since her mother Nancy Guthrie went missing on January 30, 2026. An insider close to her claimed that she might never return to host the show in the aftermath of her mother’s disappearance.

Speaking exclusively to Page Six, an insider claimed that Guthrie might not return to the Today show no matter what the outcome of her mother’s case. The source assumed, saying, “There’s no way Savannah’s coming back.”

The anonymous source suggested that should the outcome of her mother’s disappearance take a turn for the worse, Guthrie would need some serious time to cope. However, even if the elder is found safe and sound, the source can’t imagine Guthrie wanting to come back to host the Today show.

Another source speaking to the publication mentioned that there’s no definitive answer about Guthrie’s return to hosting it. However, Guthrie herself hasn’t confirmed her exit or return to hosting the beloved show. While she’s not said anything exclusively about coming back, the NBC team has commented on her absence from the show and her importance to it.

A television executive from the show described Guthrie as a person they didn’t want to lose and commented on what her presence on the show means. The exec dubbed Guthrie as the “glue” that held the morning show together. And said, “This whole paradigm of our morning anchor team as a family—that connective tissue has just been ripped out.”

The TV exec’s comments strongly suggest that they do indeed miss her and long for her return. But, as the saying goes: The show must go on. And it went on indeed with Guthrie’s former co-anchor, Hoda Kotb. Guthrie’s former co-anchor has stepped in in Guthrie’s absence from the morning show.

Previously, Kotb had left the show back in early 2025 after working with NBC for 26 years. And only recently did she make her return in Guthrie’s absence. The publication also revealed that Kotb will continue to co-host the Today show next week.

Whether or not she’ll continue her co-anchoring duties until Guthrie’s hopeful return has not been confirmed yet. But Kotb’s presence on the show is reportedly not permanent. The executives of the show are currently making the decision for anchors on a weekly basis.

While the anxiety of her return looms, her colleagues and members of NBC have strongly supported Guthrie amid the ongoing search for her mother. An anonymous NBC source relayed the thoughts of her colleagues and the network. The source expressed the relentless support for Guthrie during this “unimaginable time” of her life.

The search is still on for Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, who still remains missing. With a $200,000 reward, officials are hoping someone with relevant information will step forward. Additionally, DNA evidence and CCTV footage are being closely monitored by detectives for clues to the suspect of the crime.

Guthrie’s supporters and officials of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI continue to hope for the safe return of the elder. Hopefully, Guthrie and her family will soon have a happy reunion.