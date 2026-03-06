Savannah Guthrie Makes Emotional Return to ‘Today’ Set Over a Month After Mother Nancy’s Disappearance

Savannah Guthrie, who stepped away from the Today show recently, made an emotional return to the studio. This marks her first visit to the sets of the show after the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, more than a month ago.

According to the Irish Star, the 54-year-old television journalist was seen meeting colleagues at Studio 1A inside Rockefeller Center in New York City on Thursday, March 5. Visuals showed that Savannah appeared emotional during the visit, sharing hugs and quiet conversations with staff members who have continued hosting the popular morning show in her absence.

The return of the TV presenter was confirmed by NBC on the program’s official Instagram page. The caption read, “Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio the morning of March 5 to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues. While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy Guthrie home.”

BACK ON SET: Savannah Guthrie returned to the “Today” show studio Thursday for the first time since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing in a suspected abduction. A spokesperson said she thanked colleagues during the visit but remains focused on supporting her family and… pic.twitter.com/nPDNwxhsKz — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 5, 2026

In addition to this, the post also included a renewed plea for information about the missing 84-year-old. “Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1. Anyone with information about Nancy Guthrie please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.”

Nancy went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. Family members became concerned when she failed to attend a regular online church service. Investigators discovered signs of a struggle at the residence, indicating that she may have been abducted.

Later, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) joined the investigation to help solve the case. On February 10, federal officials released doorbell camera footage showing a masked individual wearing gloves and carrying a holstered gun near the entrance of the home. They also reported that the blood traces found at the scene belonged to Nancy.

Despite the disturbing evidence, officials have not yet publicly identified any suspects. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has said the investigation remains active and that members of the Guthrie family have been cleared of any involvement.

Hoda Kotb wipes away tears during Savannah Guthrie’s return. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/qyfE5CYsDS — TMZ (@TMZ) March 5, 2026

Savannah, who became a co-anchor of the Today show in 2012, stepped away from the broadcast shortly after her mother’s disappearance. Her last appearance on the show was on January 30.

During her absence, former co-anchor Hoda Kotb temporarily took her place. Kotb had stepped down from her regular duties in January 2025 to spend more time with her family, but agreed to assist while Savannah deals with the crisis.

In recent weeks, Savannah and her siblings have publicly appealed for help in finding their mother. Moreover, the family has released numerous videos urging anyone with information to come forward. They have also announced a reward of up to $1 million for details that could lead to Nancy’s safe return.