Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura Refinery Halts Operations After Iran’s Drone Attack Hits State-Run Oil Giant

Iran has launched a fresh round of retaliatory drone strikes targeting one of Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refineries. State-run giant Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery was hit by the Iranian Shahed-136 drone. It immediately triggered a huge blaze and thick smoke was seen in several visuals now viral on social media.

Aramco immediately shut down Ras Tanura, closing one of the major oil refineries in the region. The refinery became a victim of Tehran’s retaliatory strikes on the third day of escalation between Iran and United States-Israel.

The Ras Tanura complex is located on the Gulf Coast and is the Middle East’s largest refinery. It processes 550,000 barrels per day and is known to be a critical oil export terminal for Saudi Arabia.

🚨🇸🇦🇮🇷 More footage shows the fire burning at Saudi oil facilities hit by Iranian drones. The Ras Tanura, one of the world’s largest refineries, was shut down. Source: Yediot News https://t.co/JyLzVmR1GJ pic.twitter.com/p4c0EmAiWO — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 2, 2026

The refinery has been shut down at the moment as a precautionary measure following the drone strike. Some of the units inside the complex have also been suspended, but the supply of petroleum and other derivatives to the local markets still remains unaffected. An unverified source from the Saudi state news agency has confirmed the recent developments.

According to another source, situation is under control at the Ras Tanura refinery despite the drone attack. Air defenses intercepted two drones near the facility; however, the debris still caused a fire to break out.

The Saudi Arabian defense ministry’s spokesperson assured on national television that there were no casualties or injuries reported from the site. Meanwhile, Aramco has not issued any official statement on the matter.

The Ras Tanura refinery’s shutdown has, in fact, sparked an unprecedented outcry of anxiety in the market already. Experts expect challenges on the supply and shipping end, especially since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is raising the prices of crude oil. Several vessels that otherwise used the route for supplying one-fifth of the world’s global oil consumption have been deferred after the strikes.

On the other hand, Iran’s attack on a place like the Ras Tanura refinery is being considered a massive escalation in the ongoing conflict. Notably, the Gulf energy infrastructure now seems to lie quite close to Iran’s vicinity. It is rumored that Tehran’s broader strategy might be to destabilize the Gulf and disrupt oil supplies, thereby increasing regional tensions.

Iran strikes the Saudi Aramco Ras Tanura oil refinery… pic.twitter.com/ymRy9DWyvP — Anees Tyagi (@aneestyagi786) March 2, 2026

Middle East analyst Torbjorn Soltvedt stated, “The attack on Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery marks a significant escalation, with Gulf energy infrastructure now squarely in Iran’s sights. The attack is also likely to move Saudi Arabia and neighboring Gulf states closer to joining U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran.”

The aftereffect of the drone attack on Ras Tanura is expected to cause further chaos at a time when oil prices have already surged by over 9 percent just because of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.