Sarah Jessica Parker’s One-Liner About Lauren Sánchez’s Vogue Cover is Absolutely Savage!

Sarah Jessica Parker will forever be known as the flawed fashionista of New York – Carrie Bradshaw. That will forever remain her iconic role . As someone who herself has been a fashion enthusiast, this was a perfect role for her. That’s why when Andy Cohen had a chance to pick her brains for the latest fashion choices of billionaires, he took it and ran with it.

Sarah recently made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote her new film, Hocus Pocus. During this visit, Andy and Sarah got into talking about the latest fashion choices and if she would keep them or leave them.

This segment was called “Hello Lover or Leave It?” It was a playful nod to Parker’s famous Carrie Bradshaw. Host Andy Cohen encouraged Sarah Jessica Parker to respond to various pop culture headlines.

The first one was oversized jorts. Though a controversial choice, it still got an enthusiastic thumbs-up from Parker. However, the next topic caught her off guard.

Sarah found herself momentarily speechless when Andy asked her about Lauren Sánchez Bezos gracing the cover of Vogue.

The Sex and the City icon is not new to Vogue cover and she has appeared on the magazine’s cover numerous times. Given her experience everyone was curious to see her reaction.

Sarah, however, gave a noticeably awkward reaction that left viewers speculating.

“Lauren Sánchez Bezos gracing the cover of Vogue. Hello lover, or leave it?” Cohen asked.

Parker responded with a gasp and an uncharacteristic stumble:

“Umm, I… I mean, why shouldn’t she? I was enough, why shouldn’t she, as well, have that opportunity?”

One has to say, Sarah Jessica Parker was very diplomatic in her response. She worded it very carefully even when caught off guard though it was obvious she was not completely comfortable with the question.

Fans online were quick to analyse the moment. They have interpreted it as everything from gracious acceptance to subtle shade.

Sarah Jessica Parker in the Vogue Magazine December 2021 Issue pic.twitter.com/xC52LNMOQH — Spread Love and Kindness 🙏 (@FashionweekNYC) November 7, 2021

Sarah Jessica Parker is a long-time favourite of Vogue. She made her first appearance on the cover in 2002. She has been featured in major spreads through the years.

Her most recent appearance on Vogue was in the December 2021 issue. During this feature, she talked about aging, fashion and the cultural reception of And Just Like That.

Sarah shares a long history with Vogue that includes iconic photo shoots and in-depth conversion about feminism and fashion.

Here is Lauren Sanchez on the cover of Vogue in her Dolce & Gabbana lace wedding dress https://t.co/QFv13ib9Ly pic.twitter.com/r6oH2ekep5 — Rachel Tashjian Wise (@theprophetpizza) June 27, 2025

Lauren Sánchez, on the other hand, is a former journalist. She has recently married the Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos and is safe to say that is her entry to the Vogue world. She made her debut and first cover in July 2025 that featured her in her wedding gown, a custom Dolce & Gabbana.

She was posing amid lush forest scenery shortly after her lavish $20 million wedding in Venice.

While Sarah Jessica Parker’s comment was ultimately diplomatic, the moment captured the cultural tension between legacy fashion icons and rising celebrity figures redefining the industry. As Carrie Bradshaw once said, “Some labels are best left in the closet.” In this case, it seems a little fashion diplomacy was too.