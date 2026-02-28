Sarah Ferguson Was Allegedly ‘In Love’ With A High-profile Man Connected To Donald Trump Following Andrew Divorce

Sarah Ferguson has a lot of controversy attached to her name. But did you know Ferguson, better known as Fergie, was romantically interested in someone now connected to Donald Trump? In his book, The Rise and Fall of the House of York, author Andrew Lownie revealed that Ferguson was allegedly head over heels for Tiger Woods—yes, the same golf legend now in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.

According to the author, after Sarah Ferguson divorced former Prince Andrew in 1996, she reportedly took an interest in Woods, even flying to see him. In a conversation with Piers Morgan, Fergie revealed more about it. She reportedly told him that she was “in love.” When Morgan asked, “Who’s the lucky guy?” Ferguson said at first, “He doesn’t know yet.”

Sarah Ferguson tried to date Tiger Woods after divorce from Prince Andrew: book https://t.co/uTBFZZG8Pr pic.twitter.com/fSU6bzP9fa — New York Post (@nypost) August 6, 2025

Then, the Duchess revealed, “It’s Tiger Woods! He’s so gorgeous. Do you think I stand a chance with him? … I am going to follow him around the course for a bit and see how I get on.”

As it turns out, things didn’t quite go as Ferguson had hoped. Although she did get a chance to meet him at a 1997 golf tournament in Texas, the sparks didn’t fly as she had wanted. Even if she had been able to start a relationship with Tiger Woods, it would have made headlines because of their age difference—Ferguson is 16 years older than the famous golfer.

Little is known about what happened afterward, but sources say the duo eventually became friends. In 2019, Ferguson even made a post on Instagram dedicated to the golfer. The post, which has since been deleted, read, “Good days and bad days, Tiger’s heart is loyal, steadfast, and he is an amazing friend.” She was congratulating her friend for winning The Masters in 2019.

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson publicly praised Tiger Woods after his emotional 2019 Masters comeback, calling him “loyal” and “an amazing friend.” pic.twitter.com/EeEoXLIKUf — Devlina Sarkar (@devlinasarkar3) August 6, 2025

Interestingly, Woods was not the only celebrity man Ferguson was after following her divorce from Andrew. She was reportedly also interested in other big names such as George Clooney, John F. Kennedy Jr., and Kevin Costner. However, she was never able to start something with any of these celebrity men on her list. In fact, sources say that she was not too pleased when she found out Princess Diana had a secret get-together with JFK Jr.

Even after her divorce, Ferguson lived with her ex-husband for years in the Royal Lodge. She only moved out after King Charles III stripped Andrew of his title amid major controversies. Sarah is now said to be looking for a place of her own.