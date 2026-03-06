Sarah Ferguson Reveals the Surprising Reason That Ended Her Friendship With Princess Diana

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana were close friends who turned into sisters-in-law. However, before Diana died, the two were not even on speaking terms. There have been several speculations regarding the reasons that led to the end of an iconic friendship between the royal ladies.

The reason, as strange as it may sound, might have been a comment made by Ferguson about Diana’s feet. Ferguson wrote about the possible reasons behind their fallout in her autobiography Finding Sarah: A Duchess’s Journey to Find Herself.

In the book, Ferguson describes their relationship to be more like sisters. She wrote, “She was two years younger than I, and I strove to support and protect her as I would a younger sister — as I still do today, as a best friend.”

They were once the closest of friends. For years, Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson were two women bound by the surreal experience of marrying into Britain’s most famous family.

She further added, “Sadly, at the end we hadn’t spoken for a year, though I never knew the reason, except that once Diana got something in her head, it stuck there for a while.”

According to Tina Brown, a royal commentator, Ferguson borrowing Diana’s shoes may have been the last straw. Ferguson stated that Diana may not have liked that. Brown believed that a jab at Diana’s plantar warts may have turned out to be fatal for their friendship.

An excerpt from the biography My Story: Sarah, the Duchess of York reads, “When I lived in Clapham, Diana helped me by giving me all her shoes (and, less happily, her plantar warts) – we wore the same size.” Ferguson also implied getting verruca from the borrowed shoes, and their friendship reportedly never recovered from this blow.

In her defense, Ferguson said that she wrote letters to apologize to Diana and sort things out, but that never happened. She claimed that she wanted to resolve the matter even a day before Diana died.

Ferguson says she still thinks about Diana a lot, explaining that they had a lot of fun, including exploring strange clothes together in the ’80s. Moreover, she spoke fondly about the late princess, sharing that her “heart is always with Diana.” She also posted a tribute on Diana’s birthday, which would have been the latter’s 63rd.