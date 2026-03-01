Sarah Ferguson Ready for Showdown With Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Over Custody of Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis

Sarah Ferguson is in the news again. This time, she is preparing for a legal showdown with her ex-husband, former Prince Andrew, over custody of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis. Insiders believe the dispute could turn into a bitter chapter if no compromise is reached.

According to OK Magazine, sources close to the York family shared that the tensions have been building away from the spotlight over who should ultimately care for the dogs, Muick and Sandy.

The corgis were gifted to the Queen during the final years of her life. Although Andrew has publicly maintained that the pets are his responsibility, Sarah Ferguson believes she has an equal emotional claim.

Today marks three years since the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Forever loved, deeply missed, and never forgotten. Not a day passes without remembering Her Majesty’s warmth and kindness. Caring for her beloved corgis is an honour and a daily reminder of our times together. pic.twitter.com/ms423RTIJ2 — Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) (@sarahMFergie15) September 8, 2025

“She has even said she thinks they are possessed by the Queen’s spirit and feels like they are a last line of communication with Elizabeth,” one insider claimed, describing how deeply attached Sarah Ferguson is to the animals.

After the Queen’s death in September 2022, it was reported that Andrew and Sarah Ferguson would take care of the corgis. At the time, the decision looked straightforward. However, sources now say there was never a formal written agreement highlighting the ownership.

“When the Queen died, there was an understanding within the family that the dogs would remain within her and Andrew’s immediate circle, not become the sole property of one person,” a source explained. “But what’s complicated matters is that nothing was ever formally documented. There’s no written agreement spelling out ownership.”

Andrew originally gifted the dogs to his mother and reportedly promised to look after them. He is now taking a firm stance to keep his words. “Andrew has taken a firm stance that the dogs are his, full stop,” the insider added. “He’s adamant that as the son who gave them to his mother, and as someone who says he promised to look after them, the issue is closed.”

Ferguson, on the other hand, is publicly advocating her love for the animals. In an interview in 2025, she said: “I have the dogs, I have her corgis. Every morning they come in and go, ‘Woof woof’ and all that, and I’m sure it’s her talking to me. I’m sure it’s her, reminding me she’s still around.”

Close sources to her say the dispute has become more complicated ever since Andrew relocated from Royal Lodge to Marsh Farm in Norfolk.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have looked after the dogs since the late Queen’s death. #DailyExpress https://t.co/aNv5OTDfkI pic.twitter.com/rP4HqWlGCS — Express Celebrity 💫 (@expressceleb) August 26, 2025

“Sarah isn’t trying to snatch the dogs away or create unnecessary drama,” a palace insider said. “What she wants is recognition that they were part of a collective family and that she has just as much emotional claim to them as Andrew does.”

Additionally, another source suggests that other royals, including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, would be open to helping if it helps in preventing a serious dispute. Still, Andrew is described as “uncompromising.” One insider said he is “almost daring Sarah to formalize the disagreement by involving lawyers.”

On the other hand, Sarah Ferguson believes that allowing them to be known simply as “Andrew’s corgis” counters the York family’s role in bringing the pets into the Queen’s life.