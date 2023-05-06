Sarah Ferguson Pens a Hopeful Message for U.K. Ahead of Coronation With Tribute to the Queen

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, may not be invited to King Charles III's coronation, but the author is certainly celebrating the day with high spirits. Ferguson shared a string of charming photographs on both her Instagram and Twitter accounts showing her followers the "tea fit for a King" that she made for the residents at the Manor Care Home in Windsor "to help them celebrate."

A corgi could be seen perched on a chair at the table, with a scrumptious cake right in front of him. The corgi could be one of late Queen Elizabeth II's two surviving corgis, Muick and Sandy, as both Ferguson and her ex-husband Prince Andrew are said to be the caretakers of the two dogs after Queen Elizabeth II's demise, according to the Guardian. Ferguson posted a carousel of pictures which included a vast table spread out for tea - with mentions of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla - and plenty of Union Jacks, enough for people to know that there is no animosity between the Duchess of York and the Royal family.

Sarah Ferguson, often simply known as Fergie, wrote in her caption about her hope for her followers and all in the U.K. who are looking forward to the Coronation ceremony: “I hope you have got the bunting out ready for the Coronation tomorrow. I certainly have. Today I assembled a tea fit for a King which I shared with the residents at the Manor Care Home in Windsor to help them celebrate. Enjoy the weekend!”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano

Even though the absence of an invite for coronation has been read by some as a certain coldness from the Royal Family, the Duchess herself has soft-pedaled such allegations. Ferguson has, in fact, been very open about her affection for the family, once calling the late Queen, "more of a mother to me than my own." According to Mirror, during a guest appearance on the ITV's show Good Morning Britain in April, Fergie broke her silence on her Coronation snub, saying that she was not insulted, mentioning her divorce from the Duke of York.

"It's a state occasion, and being divorced I don't think you can have it both ways. I am divorced and I'm really loving being divorced from my ex-husband; not from him but to him, it's important to differentiate." She added, "That's a lovely feeling to be part of, it really is. As I said you can't have it both ways. You mustn't sit on the fence. You're either in or out, don't muck around. ... The great thing about this moment in time is the unity of the family, and I think that Charles and Camilla are doing an exceptional job at unifying the family."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Derek Hudson

The Duchess also shared her plans for the Coronation day in advance. Ferguson let everyone know about the said plans on the talk show Loose Women, "I personally will be having a little tearoom and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy." After that, she even told People, "I'm very supportive of the King and the Queen Consort, and I really am glad to do whatever it takes to support them on their road ahead."