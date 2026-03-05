Sarah Ferguson is Effectively Homeless After Andrew’s Arrest and Royal Fallout, Reveals Insider

Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, is currently moving between friends’ homes. She and her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could no longer stay at the royal residence.

For years Ferguson lived in Royal Lodge in Windsor. The house belonged to Andrew, her former husband. Divorce didn’t change the arrangement. Even though they separated in 1996 they continued living together there on and off for decades. That unusual setup ended last year.

Andrew lost his royal standing after renewed attention to his relationship with convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein. In October 2025, his brother King Charles III stripped him of remaining royal titles tied to official duties.

Weeks later he was forced to leave Royal Lodge. Ferguson went too.

But the welcome is not universal. Apparently, some former hosts are reluctant to be seen offering help right now. Anyone tied to the Epstein story is considered a political and social risk.

“Everyone’s telling her now’s not a good time,” one insider said. Now she’s effectively homeless, they report.

Ferguson’s connections in New York once ran deep. She moved easily in those circles during earlier reinventions of her public life. But, those doors appear quieter now.

The renewed spotlight began in late January when the U.S. Justice Department released additional Epstein-related documents. The material did not accuse Ferguson of wrongdoing, but it reignited questions about who maintained contact with Epstein after his 2008 conviction in Florida.

Ferguson had acknowledged in earlier interviews that Epstein helped her financially during a difficult period. In 2010 she publicly apologized after it emerged he had paid off roughly $18,000 of her debts.

That episode already damaged her reputation once. Now it’s resurfacing again.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said the latest developments may be harder for Ferguson to navigate than past scandals. “She always thinks she can bounce back,” Seward said. “But this isn’t something that can blow over.”

For decades Ferguson built a career on reinvention. From Weight Watchers spokesperson, children’s author, television personality, to public speaker — she did it all. The royal title, Duchess of York, often opened the door.

Money problems followed her for years. After the divorce from Andrew she reportedly received about $475,000 in settlement support, far smaller than the multi-million-dollar deal awarded to Princess Diana.

Friends say she responded the only way she knew how. She worked, increased her visibility, and lost herself in new projects.

Another complication now sits closer to home. Ferguson’s daughters — Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — remain within the extended royal circle. Protecting their standing has become a priority inside the family. One source told Page Six the princesses are careful about anything that could pull them into the Epstein headlines surrounding their father.

Andrew himself was arrested in February and remains under investigation. British authorities have not filed charges.

Where Ferguson is staying today is unclear. Friends say she has spent time at wellness retreats in Switzerland and Ireland in recent months. But her public appearances have stopped.

The woman once nicknamed “Fergie” built a reputation as the royal who could survive almost anything — scandal, debt, exile from palace life. Right now, all that looks different.