‘Sánchez Better Watch Out’ —Netizens Warn as Bezos’ Big Move Fuels Talk of ‘Younger Upgrade’ with Sydney Sweeney

Earlier people were a bit baffled when Sydney Sweeney attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Venice wedding. This was a crossover that many may not have expected, however now we know the reason.

Jeff Bezos is a billion dollar investor in Sweeney’s lingerie business. The Euphoria star will be using her star power and full figure to start a lingerie business.

And many fans are warning Sanchez and telling her to watch out since Bezos is an investor in this busy actress’s venture. The news confirmation comes just after two weeks of them tying the knot. For Sweeney, having a billionaire back up her business will be a huge deal.

Sydney Sweeney attending the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice. pic.twitter.com/sqKcgto6GO — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 28, 2025

The innovation fund, which is a hedge fund under Coatue, received a boost from Bezos. So, the business investment comes under private funds strategy to be allocated, as per Atlanta Black Star.

For Sweeney, this is a huge project since she has been working on this project for over a year. This will be a huge business transition for her from her acting career. Previously, she also launched a bath water soap, which received mixed reviews.

As for Bezos, he has invested in similar ventures in healthcare, fashion, aerospace and finance, so this deal seems fitting for his elaborate portfolio. Over the years, Sweeney has also partnered with global brands such as Laneige skin care, Kérastase haircare, Bai beverages and HeyDude footwear.

Sydney Sweeney is set to launch her lingerie brand, according to PUCK. Her brand is being backed by Ben Schwerin, who is a partner at private equity firm Coatue. The firm’s Innovation Fund recently received a $1 billion boost from Jeff Bezos and Michael Dell. [via Economic… pic.twitter.com/WKCJUsXgAT — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) July 10, 2025

It was a limited edition soap bar with Dr. Squatch. allegedly it might have contained droplets of her used bathwater which remained a controversial topic for weeks. However, this was not confirmed by her or the business venture. Many people have responded to the news of her lingerie business as well.

Some are saying, “the world does not need another lingerie brand.” Netizens pointed out that she could have done something else if she wanted to step into the business world. Another person pointed out that it cannot possibly take a billion dollars to launch lingerie. To many, this huge amount is “ridiculous” and may have “some ulterior agenda” behind.

People are trying to find creepy things related to the deal and also warning Lauren about it. Some people even speculate if Sweeney could be Sanchez’s “younger replacement” for Bezos.

Now we know why Sydney Sweeney — who had no obvious connection to Jeff Bezos or Lauren Sanchez — was invited to their wedding … Exclusive details: https://t.co/OXaZAufBT6 pic.twitter.com/YVYjGGc4xg — TMZ (@TMZ) July 15, 2025

Jeff Bezos was also spotted in a new look with grey hair, so he’s set to become the fit silver fox in town. Meanwhile, people were judging his new look, as he has stopped trying to look good now that he’s married. Another thing that may connect Sweeney and Bezos is her speculated role in the Bond movie, which is also under Amazon’s MGM Studios.