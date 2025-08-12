Same-Sex Marriage Under Threat as Supreme Court Asked to Overturn Landmark Ruling from 2015

The Supreme Court could potentially overturn the same-sex marriage law that was legalized in the United States a decade ago. The possibility comes after Kim Davis appealed for the same. The clerk who was jailed for refusing to issue a same-sex marriage certificate to a couple is now campaigning to get the Supreme Court to consider her appeal.

In 2015, the Kentucky clerk spent six days in jail for refusing to issue a marriage certificate to a gay couple. Davis argued that she was entitled to deny the same on religious grounds. She served as a clerk in Rowan County until 2018 before taking retirement.

She decided to challenge the lower federal court rulings and appeal to the Supreme Court. “If ever there was a case of exceptional importance, the first individual in the Republic’s history who was jailed for following her religious convictions regarding the historic definition of marriage, this should be it,” Davis’s petition reads.

David Ermold and David Moore, whose marriage certificate the Rowan County clerk denied issuing, ended up suing her back then. The couple is now urging the Supreme Court to decline to hear Davis’ case. William Powell, the couple’s attorney, also spoke about the clerk’s petition in an interview with ABC News.

“Not a single judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals showed any interest in Davis’s rehearing petition,” Powell pointed out. The attorney went on to add that he is “confident” the Supreme Court would not “merit further attention” to the woman’s appeal.

SHE’S BACK! Do you remember Kim Davis — the former Kentucky clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to a gay couple on religious grounds? Today she formally asked SCOTUS to overturn its ruling legalizing same-sex marriage. Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/eVARscYeYJ — Lovable Liberal and his Old English sheepdog (@DougWahl1) August 11, 2025

Liberty Counsel, a religious advocacy group, is supporting Davis in her appeal. The group is using the First Amendment’s free exercise protections to argue that Davis is shielded from liability. They also claimed that the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges same-sex marriage decision was based on “legal fiction.”

Matthew Staver, who is Davis’s attorney, claims that the “mistake” that was made must be corrected.” People have taken to X(formerly known as Twitter) to talk about the case and the change it could potentially bring about.

I think the Supreme Court should ignore her completely. — MsFlossiegirl72 (@flossiegirl72) August 11, 2025

“Why can’t people just mind their god damn f*****g business? If you don’t want to be in a same sex marriage, you don’t have to be,” one user noted. “I will never understand the obsession with wanting to overturn same sex marriage,” another noted.

The same user questioned how the law affects the lives of people not involved. “So exhausting,” they concluded. Many others also stood by Davis while hoping that the decision would actually be overturned.