Sam Asghari is focusing on his business and career as he moves forward in life following his separation from Britney Spears, the renowned pop icon. The 29-year-old actor is dedicating his time to these pursuits after their high-profile breakup. According to a source from US Weekly, after filing for divorce from the Toxic singer earlier this month, Asghari is focused on work.

"Sam is focused on moving forward with his life and although he shared a lot of happy memories with Britney, he’s excited to see what’s next, Sam is continuing to work on his fitness brand, but his main focus is pursuing his acting career. That’s where his passion lies and what makes him the happiest," a source told exclusively to US Weekly.

After deciding to end their relationship, Asghari is focusing on keeping a significant distance from Spears. On Wednesday, August 30th, he was no longer included in Spears' list of 42 million Instagram followers, even though he had been on that list earlier in the day. "Sam hasn’t really been communicating with Britney since he moved out. He is concentrating on himself for now and while he’s open to remaining amicable with Britney, he just needs some space for the time being," the insider further told the publication. The insider notes that although the divorce is not ideal, Asghari holds no hard feelings towards Spears and is trying to make the best of the situation.

Earlier this month, US Weekly reported that Asghari initiated divorce proceedings against Spears on August 16, following 13 months of marriage. The stated grounds for the divorce are "irreconcilable differences." Asghari is also seeking spousal support from Spears and requesting that she cover his attorney's fees. "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” Asghari posted on Instagram one day after submitting the paperwork. “S—t happens. Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!" Spears also made a statement on Instagram regarding the divorce.

Spears and Asghari initially crossed paths in 2016 while working on her Slumber Party music video. Asghari stood by her side during her highly debated conservatorship, which was ultimately terminated in November 2021.

