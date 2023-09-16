Salma Hayek Gushes About Her Long-Term Friendship ‘That Keeps Growing’ With Angelina Jolie

For years, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie's friendship has delighted fans of the two accomplished actresses; according to Hayek, their strong relationship has been "enriching" and getting deeper. When Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner recently spoke with Hayek, she opened up about what she likes most about her friendship with Jolie. Hayek was at the Toronto International Film Festival for a screening of El Sabor de la Navidad, a movie she produced. "Everything," Hayek gushed, explaining what she likes about the friendship. "She's been very, very enriching in my life, in so many ways -- as mothers, you know. Most of all, as artists," she added.

Their connection "keeps growing," according to Hayek, who co-starred with Jolie in the 2021 Marvel movie The Eternals. In addition to her work on The Eternals, Hayek starred in Jolie's unreleased film Without Blood, which she also produced. Their shared experience seems to solidify their connection, as Hayek claimed in a statement to Deadline last year that Jolie "is the best director," adding that she loved the experience. “Angelina is the best director I’ve ever worked with. I absolutely loved working with her; enjoyed every second of it. It’s a tough piece but it was so delicious to come to work every single day. She is a genius and I think this might be her best movie yet. She did an amazing job, really,” the actress explained.

She continued, “I was completely blown away by her mind, her dedication, her technical knowledge, and her control of every aspect, as well as her vision which is so clear. She is so good with the actors, so passionate, and so focused. But most of all, I was blown away by her kindness to every single person on the set. I talked about this with my co-star Demián Bichir and we were saying, ‘Wow, she’s really something.'”

Hayek shared with Entertainment Tonight that she feels as she's growing, she and Jolie are getting "closer and closer. And it's just natural. It's just something that flows."

Salma Hayek says her friendship with Angelina Jolie has been very "enriching" in her life: "It's just something that flows." https://t.co/ykz942II16 — InStyle (@InStyle) September 14, 2023

The well-known actress recently celebrated her 57th birthday and marked the occasion with some eye-catching photos taken while wearing a bikini on the beach. When asked how she found what seems to be some sort of mystical fountain of youth, Hayek responded that she believes it all comes down to "meditation."

"I really believe it is. People say it's exercising. I think it's meditation," she shared. "You have to find your way. For me, exercising is hard... It's really, really difficult to have the discipline to do it. But meditation is a walk in the park because it's my own form of it. You sit in a moment with yourself, that's already meditation," she added. "But I do it every day."

I need Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie to be cast in every movie together pic.twitter.com/32itje25G7 — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) October 23, 2021

