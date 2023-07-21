Salma Hayek Finally Reveals The Secret Behind Her Youthful Skin, Says She Never Got Botox

Salma Hayek is renowned and beloved by all for her sensational personality and humor. The actress often steals the spotlight for her charm and authentic beauty. Earlier this week, the actress didn't hold back from being herself. Through the years, she finally revealed the secret to her divine and radiant skin, and it's NOT Botox, as People mentions.

On a podcast hosted by Riverdale actress Kelly Ripa - Off Camera With Kelly, the actress was called on to share a brief account of her journey, followed by a few adorable details of her love life. The podcast explored a whole new area of Hayek's life. As the interview progressed from a few trivial details, Ripa proceeded to comment about the After The Sunset actress's secret to healthy and glowing skin.

The two actresses were in the middle of discussing Hayek's youngest daughter, Valentina, going off to college. Ripa, a mother of three grown children, explained that it'll be like a 'switch'. Ripa noted how Hayek could return to the film industry, not just for movies. Since her children would be out of the nest, she could now dedicate the required time to working on a series. To this, Hayek responded, "I hope I'm not too old for that freedom."

The women shared a brief moment of laughter, after which Ripa recalled how evergreen and youthful Hayek appears to be even after all these years. "You still look like you're 30 years old," claimed Ripa. The host then proceeded to guess the reason behind the actress's youthfulness and asked if it could be either her 'grandmother's wisdom' or if 'lifestyle' had a role in it. Hayek chimed in and mentioned that it had nothing to do with either of those factors, especially her lifestyle. "No, it's not my lifestyle," denied Hayek.

Ripa then takes a wild guess and asks, "Have you still never had Botox?". "No Botox", said Hayek in firm confirmation. Ripa was blown away by the response and added in astonishment, "You're amazing!". The Frida actress went on to explain why she never opted for Botox in the first place. Hayek regards the decision to stay away from the cosmetic enhancer mainly because of her health issues and, as she said, "the pain in her body".

The secret to her youthful appearance, as per Hayek, is a "strange meditation" that helps her to consistently 'evolve'. "I can do it for hours and hours," claimed the Grown Ups actress. She also notes the various feelings while meditating and can "feel the energy move" whenever she indulges in the experience. To enhance the meditation experience and open her mind to new sensations and feelings, Hayek uses a 'frequency machine'.

Hayek had high praise for the machine and the process followed by its visible results. She claims that whenever she comes out of the room, people are quick to notice her effects. "Because I do these frequency machines, they work, it is so noticeable on me," concluded Hayek on the matter.

