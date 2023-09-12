Salma Hayek Celebrates ‘The King Of Salsa’ Marc Anthony’s Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Four-time Grammy Award and eight-time Latin Grammy Award winner Marc Anthony recently celebrated a major career milestone. The iconic Puerto Rican music artist was honored with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after completing almost 35 years in the music industry. The emotional moment was unveiled by one of Anthony's closest friends, former English footballer David Beckham. "Today, Marc," Beckham said, "we celebrate you and everything you mean to all of us and to all of your fans around the world."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Daniel Knighton

Also Read: Celebs That Attended Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Birthday Show: Including Katy Perry, Lizzo and More

Anthony's close friend Salma Hayek was also quick to congratulate the Vivir Mi Vida hitmaker. Hayek uploaded a heartfelt message along with a photo of the momentous event to her Instagram story. "So, so proud of you my friend. The 'King of Salsa' finally has the place he deserves on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. What took them so long?!! Marc, you are our pride and joy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugo Soto-Martínez (@hugoforcd13)

Anthony transformed the salsa scene with his incredible musical talent. He has 33 'No. 1 hits' on Billboard charts, numerous RIAA gold and platinum certifications, and 8 billion YouTube hits, reported Variety. Hence, it comes as no surprise that the legendary performer of Latin music received the 2,762nd star on the iconic walk. His wife, Nadia Ferreira, and the two boys he shares with his ex-wife Dayanara Torres, Cristian, 22, and Ryan, 20, attended the ceremony.

As per NBC News, Anthony expressed that he felt "humbled" by the experience. “I’m taking it in and I’m thinking about my kids and I’m thinking about my friends,” he said while talking about his Latin roots. “And I’m a collection of that and I’m not worthy because I have so much more to do.” He continued, “I want to thank people who believed in me, my godson, my babies that are not babies anymore, my baby, my beautiful friends, my wife, my team,” before adding, “And people that on a daily basis make me the man that I am.”

Also Read: 9 Famous Women Who Turned Down Donald Trump's Real and Imagined Romantic Passes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Anthony (@marcanthony)

Sharing the incredible moment on Instagram with his fans and well-wishers, the Ahora Quien singer expressed gratitude, "Thank you to everyone who's been with me throughout the years of my career. This is thanks to you guys!" Beckham left him teary-eyed with his special speech at the event, “I now dress a little bit like him. I learned salsa for one man only, but please don’t tell my wife,” Beckham joked. “But when we met, we immediately had a special connection. I knew that I had a friend for life. Over the years, our friendship has grown, and Marc is family, godfather to my son, Cruz,” he said, as Cruz Beckham was also in attendance. “And someone that I love to spend time with. He is an incredible father, husband, and family man, and he gives so much to the people in his life.”

Also Read: Salma Hayek is "Happy to Be Alive" at 57, Defies Age With Sensational Shoot on Exotic Beach Vacay

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Anthony and Hayek have come a long way since they co-starred in the drama movie In the Time of the Butterflies in 2001. The movie, which was based on a real political incident, went on to win many awards for its lead actors' outstanding performances.

More from Inquisitr

Salma Hayek Revealed Why She’d Wear ‘Men's Suits’ to Red Carpet Events in Her Early Years

When Jennifer Lopez Said Salma Hayek 'Lied' About Getting a Role in 'Selena': "It Makes Me Laugh"