Actress Salma Hayek Celebrates Friendship With Penelope Cruz and Zoe Saldana in Adorable Post

Who says beautiful women cannot be great friends? Mexican goddess Salma Hayek recently proved her longstanding friendship with her BFFs Penelope Cruz and Zoe Saldana. The 56-year-old diva posted a heartfelt tribute to her girl pals for their friendship, and their strong bond is worth admiring.

Hayek always keeps her fans updated with what's happening in her life, so she ensured to send a message of love and support alongside her Latina girl gang- Cruz and Saldana. She posted a beautiful photo of the three of them in an embrace and captioned it, "A circle of love, support, empowerment, and long-lasting friendship." (hashtag #grateful).

The Desperado star is fond of these girls, and all the Latina girls have successfully made their marks in the challenging Hollywood Industry. It sounds impossible, but Hayek has always been an advocate of women's friendships and believes in supporting Latinos in the Anglo-Saxon market.

Hayek is a believer in friendships that last a lifetime, and her special bond with Cruz is a living testimony to that. The two have been each other's supporters since the inception of their careers. They also started off almost at the same time. In fact, the duo had been inseparable throughout their successful careers in Hollywood.

In April 2023, Hayek shared an emotional birthday tribute video for Cruz and compiled some of the most hilarious and memorable moments together. When asked in the video if they are related, she replied, "Not by blood, but she is like a sister to me." Her birthday wish was equally heartwarming, reported Hola.

She wrote, "My dear Penelope, happy birthday. When a new year arrives, there is a comfort to know that we are not alone, and you and I will always have each other through this old friendship, which is the only thing getting old because you and I aren't." Fans gushed over their bond and left beautiful comments.

@hausofmla wrote, "My favorite Latina actresses." Another Instagram fan, @its_drewbitches, gushed, "I have known they have been friends for a long time and also started a club for Latina Actors, and they have all made promises never to go after the same roles. I love them both so much."

The love is not one-sided. The Vanilla Sky actress equally adores Hayek. In 2022, Cruz sat down on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spilled the beans on her bond with the Mexican actress. She discussed her foray in Los Angeles and how Hayek was there with her through it all, according to Entertainment Weekly.

She said, "I got here with a ticket to make a movie, I had my return ticket, so I was coming here for two months, and I didn't know anyone here." Cruz added, "She picked me up at the airport, and she said, 'You're not going to a hotel; you're coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning, and you're going to feel very lonely.'"

"So — she took me to her house. That's why now we're like sisters," explained Cruz. The Latina actresses solidified their bond by working together in the 2006 movie Bandidas. Fortunately, their friendship stood the test of time, and they're still going strong.

