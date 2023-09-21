Saint West Being Scolded By Kim Kardashian Was The Second Time She Had To Correct The Kids

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the hurdles of parenthood, and it seems that teaching her children manners and appropriate hand gestures has become a recurring theme in her household. Recently she had to scold her son, Saint West, for flashing the middle finger to the paparazzi. Unfortunately, this was the second time Kim had to address this issue with her kids. Before Saint’s hand gesture incident, Kim had to deal with a similar situation involving her eldest daughter North West.

In a candid conversation, Kim shared that during the Kardashians’ 2021 Christmas card photo shoot, 10-year-old North spent a significant chunk of the session 'sticking out her middle finger.' The result? Many of the photos from the shoot were rendered unusable.

Kim, a popular reality star turned billionaire, revealed the challenges of parenting during an episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians." She, in an unfiltered manner, expressed her agitation, noting that the family photographs go hand in hand with tears and disagreements. She humorously asserted, "It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just a good 30 minutes."

Despite her fame and fortune, Kim accepts that being a mother comes with its own set of challenges. She highlighted that Christmas holds immense importance for her family, and they make an effort to capture group pictures every year to honor the tradition set by her mother Kris Jenner. However, Kim described the process of organizing these shoots as 'the most stressful time' in her life.

According to Page Six, it seems that Kim’s parenting lessons have made a constructive impact on her children, as no such incidents occurred during a recent dinner outing with North. The lessons in proper manners seem to chime with her kids, even though exploring the challenges of parenting can be demanding. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who were married from May 2014 to November 2022, share four children: North, Saint, Chicago (5), and Psalm (4). While their family, just like any other normal family, experiences the hurdles of everyday life, Kim’s revelations about her parenting journey continue to resonate with parents who understand the rollercoaster ride that is raising children in the public eye.

In a viral TikTok video that took the internet by storm, North managed to steal the limelight when she scolded her mother, Kim, during the concert. North, like any awestruck fan, was eagerly waiting for the perfect moment to click a picture with Queen Bey. However, her excitement quickly turned into frustration as she observed Kim deeply indulged in a conversation with Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z. North's exasperation was perfectly captured on camera, serving as a hilarious reminder that even the coolest parents can get caught up in the moment.

