Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was reportedly stabbed six times in a burglary attempt at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. As per sources, the horrific incident took place on Thursday morning as the actor tried to pacify the intruder.

“An unknown person entered Actor Saif Ali Khan’s residence and argued with his maid, late last night,” said the police. They have also explained that they are registering an FIR (First Information Report) and are making attempts to grab the assailant at the earliest.

An official statement was provided by his fellow Bollywood star and wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan after the attack. Drafted by Kareena’s team, the statement read, “There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police are already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern.”

While Saif Ali Khan was injured, his wife and children, Taimur and Jeh, are fortunately safe. The COO of Lilavati Hospital, Dr Niraj Uttamani, confirmed that Saif had six stab wounds, two of which were deeper cuts and close to his spine. He explains, “He is being operated upon by a team of doctors led by Neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain, and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi.”

Mumbai City’s Crime Branch is also involved in the case and is conducting a parallel investigation into this matter. At the moment. it is being said that the intruder used a duct in the actor’s bedroom to enter the house. It is also said that Saif took the intruder head-on to protect his family.

The actor’s team further put out a statement, which read, “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation.”

Known around the world, especially by the Indian diaspora, for his work in films like Dil Chahta Hai, Love Aaj Kal, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and the widely popular Netflix series Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan is considered a fine actor in Bollywood and boasts a massive fan following. The star belongs to the Pataudi family, that once ruled a town in India and has a net worth of a whopping $150 million.