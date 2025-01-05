‘American Psycho’, ‘Lovesick’ and More: Top Netflix Farewells in 2025

Netflix is an ocean of entertainment housing a plethora of content. But to stay relevant, it must introduce and withdraw content regularly. Frequent users of the platform are more than familiar with their concept of dropping movies and series and are notified on their home screen with the last streaming date.

Now that 2025 is here, Netflix is all set to refresh its library which includes letting go of some of its specials and movies starring Christian Bale, and many more. As per numbers, more than 200 movies and TV series are leaving the streaming platform and it might be hard for some viewers to let go of their favourite content. So, let’s look at 10 such movies and series that will be going off Netflix.

American Gangster

This 2007 crime film directed by Ridley Scott and starring Denzel Washington is a cult classic. The movie grossed over $400 million and follows Frank Lucas’s life who built a drug empire by smuggling cocaine. Netflix last streamed the movie on 31st December.

American Psycho

Speaking of cult classics, this Christian Bale movie is leaving Netflix too. This psychological horror film directed by Mary Harron is one of the most revered movies known for its gripping storyline, extreme violence, and offbeat aesthetics.

8 Mile

This music film revolves around Eminem’s struggle in his hometown Detroit and how he becomes a household name in the rap scene. 8 Mile earned him his first Oscar and gave his fans the hit song ‘Lose Yourself’ which has over 2 billion streams.

Bad Boys and Bad Boys II

This hit franchise follows cops Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence) in their crazy adventures. The recent movie in the franchise was well-received, however, Netflix is dropping the first two installments.

Escape Plan

This movie incorporates a stellar cast including Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 50 Cent, and more. Despite this, the movie was able to gross only $130 million and Netflix is letting go of it too.

Other hit movies like Predestination, 300: Rise of an Empire, Transformers – US, Transformers: Age of Extinction – US, Transformers: Dark of the Moon – US, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and many more.

New Amsterdam (Seasons 1-5)

New Amsterdam is a medical drama series that is centered around Dr. Max Goodwin who aims to tear down the bureaucracy and bring reform.

Last Tango in Halifax (Seasons 1-4)

This drama series tells the story of two septuagenarians, people whose age is between 70 and 79 years old, Alan and Celia, who reconnect after 60 years apart.

Cuckoo

This British sitcom revolves around the Thompson family who are taken by surprise when their daughter, Rachel, comes home after a gap year with her new husband Cuckoo.

Lovesick (Seasons 1-3) (Netflix Original)

Last but not least, Lovesick is a Netflix original created by Tom Edge. After it was dropped by Channel 4, the streaming platform quickly picked it up. The series follows Johnny Fynn’s character Dylan revisiting all his previous sexual experiences after he catches chlamydia.

Other television series that will say farewell to Netflix are Longmire (Seasons 1-6), Friday Night Lights (Seasons 1-5), Boss & Me, The Thundermans, Memories of Love, and many more. Which movie or television series will you miss watching the most on Netflix?