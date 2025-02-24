SAG Awards 2025 Host Faces Backlash Over ‘Cringe-Worthy’ Pamela Anderson Interview

Did Lilly Singh receive a backlash for her “cringe” moment at the SAG Awards 2025? The popular award show, which is known to recognize some of the most deserving talent and winners who have defined the course of Hollywood cinema, was streamed. The showwas broadcasted live on Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The event saw a series of big names walk the red carpet as host Lilly Singh took over to chat with them. While actors Timothee Chalamet and Demi Moore were among the major winners, many others also took the trophy home.

However, what caught the spotlight for the wrong reason was host Lily Singh’s awkward interview questions with several stars, particularly with actress Pamela Anderson, who decided to flaunt her flawless skin in a makeup-free look and a beautiful gown. Reportedly, Singh’s “cringe” interview questions on the red carpet made celebrities completely uncomfortable and off guard.

As per The Irish Star, netizens slammed Singh and took to X ( previously Twitter) and voiced their opinions about it. One netizen said, “I’m sorry, but Lilly Singh asking Pamela Anderson who had the best craft services is ridiculous. Get me on that carpet, dead–.” Furthermore, another user took to social media, saying, “Lilly Singh is awful on #SAGAwardsOnNetflix. Make it stop,” reports the Mirror US.

Another asked about the reporter’s homework skills: “The @netflix @SAGawards reporter just asked Pamela Anderson about her time on the ‘Home Improvement’ set. Don’t forget that she accused MAGA Tim Allen of flashing her (which is SA) on set. Why don’t they do their research? My God.”

As per sources, Lily Singh also made veteran personality Jane Fonda irritated with her questions. While the beginning of the interview was quite alright, Lilly asked the Grace and Frankie star what advice she would give to younger actors, after which Jane was hesitant to speak and responded with phrases like ” I dont know,” setting the off vibe of the chat. Jane publicly accuses Lilly of putting words in her mouth, stating, “Those were your words, not mine.”

Jane Fonda was present at the SAG Awards to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for her star-studded career spanning more than 50 years. Meanwhile, Pamela Anderson won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for the show ”The Last Showgirl.”

Lilly Singh became well known through her YouTube channel, IISuperwomanII, which launched in 2010. The star has hosted several award and TV shows as well as featured in movies including ‘Bad Moms’, ‘Fahrenheit 451’, and ‘Dollfac’e; she has also written a book called ‘How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life.’ In addition, with her hard work and perseverance, she cemented her name as one of the highest-paid YouTubers. Tune in to Netflix to watch the 2025 SAG Awards if you haven’t already done so far.