Ryan Reynolds Shares His Favorite Taylor Swift Song — And Fans Aren't Even Taken Aback

We all know that Ryan Reynolds is a Swiftie. During a Variety interview with his Deadpool & Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy, the 47-year-old actor shared his favorite song of Taylor Swift during a guessing game. Although Jackman tried to guess the track, it didn't turn out to be what he thought it was. But, the answer definitely makes sense.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Elsa

The trio were asked to write their favorite Swift song as part of who knows each other better. "I mean, you know. I mean, come on," said Reynolds as they began writing their answers on board. Jackman proclaimed, "I know the answer to this. He sang it to me on the very last day of the shoot. Word for word." But, unfortunately, both Jackman and Levy guessed the wrong track.

The X-Men actor guessed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together while the director couldn't recall the song name but said, "The one that starts with Gorgeous," which one could presume is her 2017 song Gorgeous. But, Reynolds shared that the song that is closest to him is the one that has the names of his three kids: 9-year-old James, 7-year-old Inez, and 3-year-old Betty. Apparently, the song's name is Betty and it is from her 2020 album Folklore.

Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively are close friends of Swift. In fact, their friendship is so tight that the pop star has included their babies' names in her songs and their children call her "aunt Taylor." It all began in 2015 when the 34-year-old singer was on her Australian tour and spent some quality time with Lively at the Warner Bros. Movie World theme park; she was also there filming for The Shallows. Their bond eventually became stronger and in December 2015, the Gossip Girl alum sent Swift a cat pie for her birthday. In a now-deleted post, the singer/songwriter posted the sweet gift photo on her Instagram with a caption, "Blake wins at birthday pies. I honestly can't stop laughing rn."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively Fan (@alwayslively)

Their friendship continued in the following years with the trio (Blake, Ryan, and Swift) attending parties, events, and frequent getaways together. In 2020, Swift surprised her fans with an unexpected album Folklore, featuring a song named Betty, with the names of the couple's three daughters. The 'private' couple, who never reveal their children's names early, confirmed that they are indeed the names of their girls.

"The names are the names of our kids but, you know, we trust her implicitly and she's very sensitive to any of that stuff," Reynolds said in an August 2021 interview on The Jess Cagle Show. "And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids' names. But, I mean, what an honor. I don't know. We thought it was pretty damn amazing. We still do," per E! News. When the album took home an award for Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy, Swift gave a shoutout to the sweet family, "I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write."