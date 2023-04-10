Hugh Jackman Celebrates Negative Biopsy Results with Double Martinis

Hugh Jackman, the beloved Australian actor, recently took to Instagram to celebrate his good health with not one, but two Martinis. This celebratory toast was for the negative results from two biopsies that the actor had to get done, which confirmed that he is skin cancer-free.

In his Instagram post, Hugh shared a video of himself enjoying a martini at a restaurant, raising a glass to his health and declaring "number two down" with a smile. The Wolverine star, who is currently on a strict diet while preparing for his role in Deadpool 3, captioned the post with the words "A rare occasion".

The actor's celebration comes just days after he shared an update on his skin cancer scare. In a post last week, Hugh revealed that his doctor had noticed "little things" that could potentially be Basal Cell Carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer. As a result, he had undergone two biopsies, which thankfully returned a negative result.

Sharing his relief and gratitude with his followers, Hugh posted a story on Instagram saying, "My biopsies came back negative!!! Thank you ALL for the love. I feel it!" He also thanked his fans and the media for raising awareness about skin cancer. As per People, the actor had reminded his 31.1 million followers to "put some sunscreen on" when he first spoke about his cancer scare. He once again advocated for wearing "sunscreen with a high level of SPF (no matter the reason)" and regardless of the season in his latest Instagram reel.

"It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want to tan, trust me... This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago. It's coming out now," Jackman had previously said. "Put some sunscreen on. You'll still have an incredible time out there. Please be safe." In a 2015 interview with ABC News, the actor spoke about his childhood and the lack of emphasis on sun protection. "You try and put sunscreen on a kid, it's literally like herding cats," said Jackman at the time. He had been promoting his endeavor with Pure Sun Defense to make children's sunscreen affordable, after a diagnosis of the least dangerous form of skin cancer in 2013. Hugh has been an advocate for skin cancer awareness ever since, using his own experience to encourage others to take care of their skin.

"I know you’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. I’m going to keep talking about them, if need be. And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I’m happy." he captioned his Instagram Reel.

As per The Daily Mail, the actor said, "My childhood was all outdoors," he said. "I don't think my dad or mum ever bought [sunscreen] or made us put it on. The rule about being outdoors was you weren't allowed to swim within half an hour of eating... and it's not true." Despite the challenges he has faced, Hugh has remained optimistic and grateful for his health.