Ryan Reynolds Playfully Roasts Taylor Swift’s Expensive Babysitting Costs

Taylor Swift shares a close friendship with Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The trio are often spotted supporting each other at events and parties. For instance, the couple were seen at Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Madrid, Spain, in May. Recently, Reynolds joked about Swift's 'cost-prohibitive' babysitting for his children in an interview with E! News, where he was joined by his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star, Hugh Jackman, as reported by The Independent.

Jackman had playfully teased Reynolds about Swift taking on babysitting duties for his kids, when the dad of four remarked, “The cost of that is...I believe the accountant said, ‘Cost-prohibitive.’ But I think what he meant was, ‘Cost-insane-what-are-you-doing-I’m-no-longer-your-accountant.’” Reynolds also addressed the rumors about Swift’s cameo in the latest Deadpool film. He clarified, “I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor because she’s our friend—that is not in this film.”

He added, “I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good. Because that’s a superpower that I don’t know that she shows everyone too often— she’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met,” as reported by E! News. Interestingly, Swift included the names of Reynolds and Lively’s children in her songs. She used the name 'James' (the couple's eldest) in her 2017 album Reputation and her song Betty was a tribute to their third child. Reynolds revealed during a SiriusXM Town Hall in 2021 that he and his wife were genuinely happy when Swift gave a shout-out to their daughters through her songs.

Reynolds expressed, “The names are the names of our kids, but you know, we trust her implicitly and she’s very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously, the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names. We thought it was pretty, pretty damn amazing. We still do. You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking, ‘I can’t believe that happened.’” Earlier this year, in May, Reynolds also opined, "We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name will be. And, we'll say this— we're still waiting, so Taylor, let's maybe start. You know, she's a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy is not a word I'd attach to Taylor."

The playful banter didn't stop there. At the world premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine on Monday, Jackman and Reynolds humorously compared their fame to the star power of Swift and Lively, playfully downplaying their celebrity status. Jackman jokingly said, “If you ever really want to kinda not feel great about your career, go to [an NFL] game with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively — and then you're 'Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, and others' at the game,” as reported by Entertainment Weekly.